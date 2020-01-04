Award show season is here and you might find yourself in a quandary if you don't have meal plans. For those who don't want to cook while watching the Golden Globes, this McDonald's and Uber Eats Golden Globe deal will make it possible to order in and get some extra food for free. You may not be at the Golden Globes yourself, but this discount will make you feel like you've just won a prize.

With a partnership offer exclusive to Uber Eats, McDonald's will give you a free order of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets when you spend a minimum of $15 on Sunday, Jan. 5, Sunday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 9. The discount is available all day on the selected dates and you won't even need a promo code. To get the deal, just go to Uber Eats on one of those dates, add $15 or more (before tax) from McDonald's to your cart, then add an order of those 10-piece McNuggets and they'll be free in your cart prior to checkout.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET live on NBC, so this deal is coming just in time to cuddle up on the couch and dive into free McNuggets while you're watching it all unfold. McDelivery from Uber Eats takes an average of 30 minutes or less from the time you place your order, so you won't even have to wait that long before your Uber Eats driver arrives. You can also get this deal during the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 and the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9. For a full list of the award show dates, so you don't miss a thing, Entertainment Weekly has you covered.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Golden Globes are set to have an incredible list of presenters this year. Some of the stars set to present include: Chris Evans, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Dakota Fanning, and Harvey Keitel, to name a few. However, big names are endless for the 2020 Golden Globes and fans are loving it. Funnyman Ricky Gervais is hosting again, which makes a total of five times he's hosted the award show.

Don't miss out on any of the action. Thanks to this McDonald's and Uber Eats deal for the Golden Globes, you really don't have to. You can get your food delivered, plus get an order of free McNuggets to boot.