Just in time for the holidays, McDonald's and Uber Eats are getting in the giving spirit. Specifically, McDonald's free Apple Pie deal on Uber Eats means you can order your fave Mickey D items and get rewarded with two free McDonald's Apple Pies. It's a tasty holiday treat.

As of Friday, Dec. 13, customers who spend more than $15 on a McDonald's order from Uber Eats will be gifted with two free Apple Pies. This is a limited-time promotion available exclusively on Uber Eats through Thursday, Dec. 19. The deal is only valid once per day per customer, so you can't score more than two free pies in one day. To claim your free Apple Pies, simply load up your Uber Eats cart with $15 or more. Make sure you add in the two apple pies (you'll see the prompt at the top of your phone screen), and you'll see the price for the pies discounted to zero. You won't need a promo code for this deal, as the discounts will be applied automatically.

The handheld Baked Apple Pie at McDonald's is made with American-grown apples, a flaky crust, and is finished with a sprinkle of sugar on top. Prices for the Apple Pie vary by location, but usually sell for anywhere from 99 cents to $2, but with this deal, you get two for free.

McDonald's/Uber Eats

To really get into the holiday spirit, you can order special seasonal items from participating locations, such as the Donut Sticks. McCafé has some holiday selections, too, like the new Cinnamon Cookie Latte, which you can grab hot or iced. It also happens to be McDonald's first new seasonal sip in five years. McDonald's also recently released a Snickerdoodle McFlurry for the holidays. The Snickerdoodle McFlurry is available for a limited time, and it's made with soft serve vanilla and a festive Snickerdoodle topping mixed in.

The Golden Arches has no shortage of sweets to dig into as you celebrate the holidays, and no matter how you get to $15 or more on your McDonald's order on Uber Eats from Dec. 13 through Dec. 19, you'll receive those two free Apple Pies.