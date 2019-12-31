McDonald's is answering all your fast food cravings this new year with the return of a fan-favorite deal. McDonald's 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal is back, which means you can indulge in all your fave menu items for a bargain price. Get ready to chow down on some seriously affordable bites in 2020.

As of Monday, Dec. 30, popular menu items like the Big Mac, the Filet-O-Fish, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese will be back with the chain's 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal. You can snag the offer for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations nationwide, so make sure to grab your pals ASAP to kick off the new decade at a restaurant near you, which you can find using the restaurant finder. To find even more steals this season, make sure to get the McDonald's app, which you can download on both iOS and Android.

While you're swinging by the Golden Arches this winter, make sure to try out the new crispy chicken sandwich. McDonald's began testing the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Sandwich on Dec. 2, 2019 and the menu items will be available through Jan. 26, 2020 at participating restaurants in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Selling for a suggested price of $3.49 for the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and $4.09 for the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the delicious bites might just rival fan-favorite menu items at Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a fried chicken filet served on a sweet, buttery potato roll, topped with butter and crinkle cut pickles. The deluxe version includes a fried chicken filet served on a sweet, buttery potato roll as well, but it's topped with a bed of tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.

These temporary chicken offerings aren't in the 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal, but plenty of classic McDonald's items like McNuggets are included. You can also score discounted sips like $1 any-size soft drinks and more on the chain's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, so you can get a full meal — drink and all — for just $6. Looks like 2020 is about to be one tasty year.