This year's chicken sandwich battle is about to get way more intense with McDonald's newest offering. McDonald's is testing a new crispy chicken sandwich that might just rival the fan-favorite menu items at Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. It's time to head to McD's to see if the Golden Arches lives up to crispy chicken at your other fave fast food chains.

McDonald's says it's testing the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich from Dec. 2, 2019, through Jan. 26, 2020. The two new menu items are the newest additions to enter the crowded fast-food chicken sandwich field. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a fried chicken filet that's served on a sweet, buttery potato roll, and it's topped with butter and crinkle cut pickles — it sounds like a rich and savory fast food bite. To make things better, the brand is also testing out the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which similarly includes a fried chicken filet served on a sweet, buttery potato roll, but it's topped with a bed of tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.

If you're ready to chow down on the two new menu items, you'll have to head to participating restaurants in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee, where the Crispy Chicken Sandwich is selling for a suggested price of $3.49, and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich is selling for a suggest price of $4.09. If you aren't able to head to Houston or Knoxville, don't worry. Since the test runs are a sneak peak of what's to come, you can look forward to what 2020 has in store — there may just be new chicken sandwiches poppin' up on your local McD's menu next year.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Lucky fans who already had the chance to taste the new grub took to social media to share their reactions. Twitter user @90minutetape praised the sandwich, writing, "The mayo and lettuce perfectly accentuates the well seasoned chicken. The taste is great although a spicy version would have been even better. I'd go for another one."

With the competition in the chicken wars getting more fierce, it'll be up to fans to decide which sammy reigns supreme.