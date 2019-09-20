Yes, your fave PSL from Starbucks can be customized to become what we call the Great Pumpkin Latte. How can the traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks become a "Great Pumpkin" Latte? It just takes some slight customization. Bustle created this secret menu item inspired by what should be one of your fave nostalgic Halloween movies. What's in the Great Pumpkin Latte at Starbucks? While Starbucks doesn't have an official secret menu, you can still order this one easily.

I hope that most would remember the movie, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which originally aired on CBS back in 1966. As a kid, that was always one of my Halloween faves, and TBH, it still is. If you love the Peanuts characters created by Charles M. Schulz — originally in comics — then you understand what I'm saying. In the classic Halloween movie, Linus is determined to find the "Great Pumpkin," who supposedly will rise "out of his pumpkin patch" — on Halloween night, of course — and fly "through the air with his bag of toys for all the children." Sort of like Santa Claus, only this is Halloween. The movie really is just as great as the Starbucks PSL itself, which was officially released earlier than ever this year.

Now, you're probably wondering how Bustle Lifestyle Editor Emma Lord, came up with a PSL adaptation that's inspired by It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown? Think of the Schulz' Peanuts characters, and it doesn't take too long to imagine what might be different about the Great Pumpkin Latte.

I don't know about you, but when I think of the Peanuts gang, I'm forced to think of nuts — which leads to Toffee Nut Syrup. So, here is what is different about this secret menu version of the traditional Starbucks PSL. By adapting a Pumpkin Spice Latte to make it the "Great Pumpkin" Latte, you get two pumps of Pumpkin Sauce and then add two pumps of Toffee Nut Syrup.

This tweaked version of the PSL was a hit with Bustle employees, dubbed a "November drink" by Senior Lifestyle Editor Gaby Moss. So, if you're down to try it, the Great Pumpkin Latte is a worthy adaptation of the PSL and Linus' pined-after Great Pumpkin.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're interested in trying other secret menu items at Starbucks, you may consider the Cinderella Latte from Starbucks — credited to Instagrammer @HappiestTeesOnEarth — while we are knee-deep in pumpkin season.

Otherwise, if you have yet to try the new seasonal release from Starbucks, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, you may want to get one of those first. Considering this is the first pumpkin drink the company has released since it came out with the PSL, it's pretty much a must to give it a shot if you're already a pumpkin spice fiend.

If you really, really love Halloween and want to celebrate as much as possible, you may want to pick up a spooky Halloween tumbler from Starbucks or some of its reusable hot cups. They are to die for. Use it for a Great Pumpkin Latte, and you'll be drinking the ultimate fall sip, which, I must say, sounds great.