For many, the seasons changing allows for an opportunity to clear out cramped closets and organize what's left, via a (most likely) Marie Kondo-approved tradition known as "spring cleaning." For me, though, this cleanout only tempts me to stock up on new warm-weather attire — I know the point is to declutter my closet, but filling it with a few new pieces is hardly cluttering it back up, am I right? I'm feeling especially tempted to splurge at the moment, but after seeing what's in Target's new spring clothing line, I've come to realize that I can treat myself to some new pieces without breaking the bank, as practically everything is under $40. Hellooooo, new spring wardrobe! Don't judge me, Marie Kondo, virtually any kind of shopping sparks within me the most immense joy.

The best part about shopping at Target is that there's honestly something for everyone. With tons of different brands and sections, the store caters to all genders, ages, and sizes — so when your friends and family join you in the act of spring cleaning, you can all celebrate together with a Target run. What could be better?

If you're wondering what I'll be picking up and need further explanation beyond "everything," read on for all the pieces I'm loving:

First up has to be this A New Day Floral Print Long Sleeve Crepe Dress ($28, target.com), available in sizes XS through XXL. This dusty pink paired with a macro floral print in an abstract style just screams spring to me, and I could absolutely rock it with black tights and booties until the weather fully warms up. Bonus points for the 3/4 sleeves!

I'm also basically head over heels for these Universal Thread Agnes Microsuede Flatform Espadrilles ($33, target.com), which come in pale pink as well as the most calming baby blue I've ever beheld. I'd rock these with dresses, denim, you name it, and at five feet tall, I could really use the flatform lift, if you know what I mean.

Do we differ in terms of height, and you just so happen to be on the taller side? If a fresh pair of denim shorts is what you seek, Target has tens of options, no matter your size. These Wild Fable High-Rise Destructed Relaxed Longer Length Jean Shorts ($19, target.com) are particularly great for anyone with long legs, as they're just slightly longer than your standard shorts, so your booty doesn't feel too ~exposed~. If you're shopping plus size, these Universal Thread Roll Cuff Jean Midi Shorts ($20, target.com) are an absolute staple available in sizes 14W through 26W. I can't remember the last time I made it through a summer without reaching for a pair of trusty denim shorts, so if you haven't found your perfect pair, I suggest a dressing room try-on sesh at Target ASAP.

Looking for something a little more standout? How about ringing in spring in a bold, bright jumpsuit? My top two have to be the Xhilaration Strappy Square Front Knit Jumpsuit ($30, target.com), available in XS through XXL, which features an adorable striped pattern, and the Wild Fable Polka Dot Plus Size Strappy Ruched Front Cutout Jumpsuit ($31, target.com), available in 1X through 4X, which has a sweet pink polka-dot print and a cheeky cutout below the chest. I'd happily wear either of these with heels on a night out, and then again the next day with some white sneakers and a jean jacket thrown overtop.

Are you tempted yet? Go forth and shop! Where there's spring cleaning, spring spending is sure to follow, and Target's got the best of the best new styles for the season.