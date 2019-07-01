Not to be dramatic, you guys, but Kylie Jenner just dopped her latest makeup collection, and it's honestly the best one yet. Normally, there are one or two products in every lineup that catch my eye, but this time around I want every single thing, and I honestly feel like my summer glam will suffer unless I treat myself to the whole line. What's in Kylie Cosmetics' Under The Sea summer 2019 collection that's making me feel this way? The dreamiest, shimmeriest shadow palette, a brand-new lippie formula, and so much more, all in peachy pink packaging fit for an Instagram-ready mermaid.

As usual, Jenner gave shoppers a sneak peak at her latest collection via a stream of in-depth stories posted to her Instagram and Snapchat accounts. She began with then PR box, a larger-than-life seashell-inspired case with all 11 products inside. Swoon. The packaging for this collection is a light peachy pink with gold foil accents and images of coral, shells, and starfish. It screams beach-ready in all the right ways, and the punchy peach is honestly a lot more exciting than the millennial pink every brand ever (Including Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin) has been pushing as of late. No tea, no shade, I'm just loving this brighter, more summery hue!

Now, let's talk products:

First up is the star of the show, the Under The Sea Palette:

This is the most beautiful palette Kylie has ever created, and I can honestly say I'd use every single shade. In addition to dreamy neutral mattes, there are bold bronzes and golds in a new metallic formula, as well as vibrant shades like lime green, emerald green, and fuchsia in a brand new glitter formula. Talk about a diverse colorstory! I love that I could create a super-wearable nude eye or a full-on Ursula moment. Honestly, I can't stop staring at this shade range.

Based on Jenner's swatches, it's clear she spent time making sure the new metallic and glitter formulas would be pigmented AF:

The palette isn't the only product for eyes, though. There are also four shades of Shimmer Eye Glaze:

These babies are back and reformulated to be better than ever before, and all four shades promise smoothe, sparkly payoff and full-on mermaid realness:

"You guys will fall in love with this new formula," Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story, and based off of her swatches of "Night Swim," "Ocean Child," "Deep Sea Dreams," and "Aqua Mama," I believe it:

Want more? Okay, how do three lip formulas sound? In addition to her popular High Glosses and traditional bullet lipsticks, Jenner is using this collection to debut a new lippie formula.

Meet the Lip Blush, described as a sheer tint with a matte finish:

There will be two shades, "Bikini Bod" and "Boss Bay," available in pearly white tubes:

If you prefer the traditional lipsticks, though, there will be two mattes and one metallic topper to choose from:

"Beach Bum," and "Paradise Please" are gorg summer brights, while "Endless Summer" is a sheer metallic topper to amp up any shade:

Or, if you're a glossy gal, you can slick on the new High Gloss in "You Are The Sun":

I've never meant this more than I do right now — Kylie, you're doing amazing, sweetie. This really is my favorite Kylie Cosmetics collection to date! If you're feeling this shimmery beach fantasy and want to snag a few things for yourself, you can shop the lineup when it hits the Kylie Cosmetics site on July 10.