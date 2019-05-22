It wasn't a Wednesday, but everyone wore pink to Kylie Jenner's roller skating party on May 21, and I've never been so jealous of anything in my life. The event was for the drop of the 21-year-old reality star's latest venture — a skincare line called Kylie Skin — and the whole thing was a serious mood. I mean, KyKy and her guests were all decked out in pink as they rolled across the branded floor and snacked on pizza, ice cream, and ramen served up in Kylie Skin containers — which is hella brilliant, if you ask me. Like, eat all the greasy food you want, sis, Kylie Skin is here to save your face! The photos of Kylie Jenner's skincare launch party are bomb AF, and I'll never get over the fact that I wasn't invited to this thing.

I wasn't the only one missing, though. Momager Kris Jenner was in the pink hizzle, as were the three sisters Kardashian: Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney. Even Caitlyn Jenner made an appearance. But where oh where was Kendall Jenner? First, she's MIA from Kris's Mother's Day post on Instagram, and now this? I'm gonna need an explanation ASAP, and "cuz I was busy rolling up to the Cannes Film Festival" doesn't count.

In the meantime, check out how amazing the rest of the KarJenner fam looks:

Un-freaking-real. Kylie's strapless pale pink mini-dress with cutouts is everything.

Instagram/PtraickStarrr

And I'm completely obsessed with Khloé's light-pink hair and wavy, mermaid pony. Let's take a closer look at that baby:

Werk it, KoKo!

Here's that ramen I was telling you about, BTW, along with a pair of pink chopsticks that are totally something I never realized was missing from my life until right this very moment:

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

And here's Kim eating with them:

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Good one. Keeks!

Oh, and if you ever wondered what pink sushi would look like, they had that on hand to sample, too:

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Do those rose-colored rolls look weirdly appetizing to you guys, or have I lost all sense of reality at this point? Also, do you think there are any leftovers? Asking for a friend.

Let's turn back to the guest list for a sec, because a whole bunch of YouTubers made the cut, including David Dobrik, who gamely offered to race the host around the roller rink for a 50% stake in her company:

OK, but who won, guys? Whadda cliffhanger!

Patrick Starrr, Nikita Dragun, and Gabriel Zamora were all there, too. And yes, that's James Charles in the pink suit, marking the 19-year-old makeup mogul's first public appearance following his massive falling out with fellow beauty guru Tati Westbrook.

Instagram/PatrickStarrr

Meanwhile, a bunch of Kylie's friends got a whole "Kylie Skin" cheer situation started at some point in the night, and I'm not jealous of this hella supportive posse, you are.

Honestly, I think the whole night can be summed up perfectly with a single tweet:

Word.

Hope you had fun in Cannes, Kenny!