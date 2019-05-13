Kris Jenner is a mother to a lot of mothers. The momager (who is a grandmother to 10 children now that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth baby is here) took some time this past Mother's Day to celebrate her own mother, as well as her daughters who have kids of their own, aka everyone except Kendall. It was a sweet post, no doubt, but Kendall Jenner's reaction to Kris Jenner's Mother's Day snub is just too funny.

Kris posted a photo collage of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian with all of their kids, Khloé Kardashian with True Thompson, Kylie Jenner with Stormi Webster, and herself and her mother, MJ, to Instagram on Sunday, May 12. Noticeably missing from the photo set are Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. It makes sense why both of them wouldn't be included in this, given that neither Rob nor Kendall are mothers, but Kendall's comment on the post was just perfect.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special," Kris said in her caption. "To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do."

"To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become," her caption continued. "My grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner... you are my heart #happymothersday."

Kendall slid into the comments section of this post saying, "Love you too mom!" I'm dead. This is the kind of sh*t that happens in my family, so Kendall, I see you, girl. I see you.

I guess you really can't consider Kris' post a "snub" of Kendall since it's for Mother's Day and Kendall is not a mom, but the part of Kris' caption where she lists all of her daughters except Kendall by name and then says, "you are my heart" probably feels like a snub for sure. The earlier parts of the caption are totally fine, but the shade of it all comes in at that last part.

It's also a bit shady that Kris didn't include anything about Blac Chyna in her post, who is Dream Kardashian's mother, but I guess we shouldn't be all too surprised by that.

Kendall seemed to pay the post no mind, though, as she posted about Kris Jenner and Mama MJ on her Instagram.

She posted this iconic shot of MJ with a martini to her Instagram.

And she posted equally iconic pictures of Kris to her Instagram story.

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner clan spent part of their Mother's Day at one of Kanye West's Sunday Services. In videos on Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney's Instagram stories, all of their kids got up and sang with the choir West had assembled, and West also had "BEAUTIFUL MOTHER'S DAY" written in the sky above them during the service. The Kardashians really know how to make a big event out of everything, don't they?