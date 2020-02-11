In a 30-minute YouTube video posted on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Jeffree Star showcased the latest installment of his "Blood Line" with the launch of Jeffree Star Cosmetics' Blood Lust Collection. Star's dark, vampy new collection features a velvet-enclosed, 18-pan eyeshadow palette, five lip glosses, eight lipsticks, and an exclusive highlighter only available on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website come Friday, Feb. 21. Sitting on a black throne and surrounded by plush, purple curtains, Star explains the all-purple collection was meant to combine the red and blue themes of his past Blood Line palettes, Blood Sugar and Blue Blood, respectively, and to convey an air of royalty.

The Blood Lust Palette retails for $54 and features an all-new hexagon shape, as well as several matte and shimmer shades. Among the shades is a new eyeshadow formula, specifically for the Wet Jewel and Pink Magic shades, that offers a wet-looking metallic finish and "[looks] like diamonds" when swatched on Star's hand. Other standout shades include Beauty Sleep, a duo-chrome pink and gold shadow, and Vivid Mood, a matte lavender that packs a punch (hello, pigment). In addition to putting plastic protectors on the mirror and shadow pans, Star says the Blood Lust Palette will ship in a hexagon-shaped box with a built-in "bumper" system, so all of the shades get to you in one piece.

The Blood Lust collection also features five new lip glosses, called "The Gloss," that retail for $18 each. Some shades include the shimmery fuchsia Lord Star (a play on the fact that people sometimes call Star Lord Voldemort, which he's amused by) and the reflective bronze Wizard's Glass. Because five lip products are not enough, Star also announced the $52 Mini Purple Velour Liquid Lipstick Bundle, which features two shades, Royal Armor and I'm Vulgar, that are totally exclusive to the Blood Lust Collection. Finally, Star debuted a brand new Extreme Frost Highlighter, Choking on Ice. Aptly named, the new highlighter retails for $50 and, as Star demonstrates, makes for a striking chest highlight.

Why stop at makeup, right? Blood Lust will also include three new hand mirrors, a four-pack metal straw set, a crossbody bag, bomber jackets, and baseball hats, all of which come in vampy, purple hues.

Blood Lust officially launches on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT, and it'll be available for purchase on JeffreeStarCosmetics.com and other associated retailers. Thanks to my intense vampire obsession back in middle school, I've never been more ready for a beauty collection. Peep the full reveal below: