Ever since the discontinuation of his Thirsty and Alien palettes, fans have been dreaming of Jeffree Star's next release. Well, the wait is finally over. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the beauty guru announced his Jeffree Star Cosmetics' Blood Lust Collection, the third installment of his "Blood Line." First announced on Instagram and then with a full reveal video on his channel, Star's new collection features an 18-pan palette with matte shades and a "new extreme sparkle metallic formula," lip glosses, and so much more. The Blood Lust collection will be available on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website. In the words of Star on his Insta story, "The new era has begun."

Following the release of his Blood Sugar palette in 2018 and the Blue Blood palette in 2019, 2020 wouldn't be a real year without an addition to the Blood Line. The YouTuber's Instagram tease left so many questions unanswered, as it only showed the collection's packaging — which is art in and of itself. With an all-new hexagon design, the purple-boxed palette has gold filigree, a bleeding crown icon, and is certified to make you feel like royalty.

But the most exciting part of the collection was its dramatic reveal. Sitting on a throne in a purple-draped room, Star spent 30 minutes walking viewers through the entire collection, starting with swatches of the palette. The purple, velvet Blood Lust palette retails for $54 and has all the shades you could need to fulfill your dark royal fantasy. The Wet Jewel and Pink Magic shades boast Star's new formula, which results in a glossy, almost wet-looking finish when applied. There is even a shimmery, fire red shade amidst all the rich purples to remind you of the original Blood Sugar palette. Executioner, a black with purple glitter, is probably the one I'm most excited for. If you prefer mattes, Star didn't forget you, either — you get a whole row of purple and transition shades.

The Blood Lust collection also includes five The Gloss lip glosses, retailing for $18 each. The glosses are on the sheer side and range across the purple spectrum in color. However, if you aren't a gloss person, the Mini Purple Velour Liquid Lipstick Bundle retails for $52 and features eight lipsticks with two new shades — Royal Armor and I'm Vulgar — that are only available in the bundle. Both of the new shades are metallic and can be worn on their own or as a topper.

The next big drop is Star's new Extreme Frost called Choking on Ice, a $50 highlighter. "This looks like purple diamonds on your skin," Star said in the video, before spreading the product on his chest until it shimmered like a jewelry store.

As if that wasn't enough, Star revealed the Blood Lust collection will also include brand-new mirrors, a metal straw set, grinders, jackets, hats, and a crossbody bag, all in rich purples. Oh, you thought he was finished? Wrong. Star announced at the beginning of the video that, later this year, he'll release the first-ever Jeffree Star Cosmetics mascara, liquid eyeshadows, new lip formulas, and more.

With all these new products, Feb. 21 couldn't feel further away. Star is strutting into the new era of his cosmetics like true royalty, and the Blood Lust collection is a powerful entrance. Looking at how quickly past Star drops have sold out, now is the perfect time to prepare your clicking abilities. Start saving up now, because The Blood Lust collection hits Jeffree Star Cosmetics on Feb. 21.