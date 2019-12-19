Fans of Jeffree Star Cosmetics know that, incredible liquid lipstick formula aside, the brand's palettes are truly its most coveted products. Unlike most brands that tend to play it safe with simple, rectangular packaging, JSC is known for over-the-top presentation, including palettes shaped like alien heads, popsicles, caskets, etc. Apparently, a new palette is on the horizon, and fans wondering when Jeffree Star's Blood Sugar Part Three Palette drops can rest assured it'll have an early 2020 launch date.

On a recent episode of YouTuber Trisha Paytas' podcast, The Dish with Trish, Star joined his friend to talk all things beauty, from community drama to his recent collaboration with their mutual friend, Shane Dawson. While I expected the interview to focus largely on the aforementioned topics, I did NOT think Star would be spilling tea on future collections. That said, he let Paytas and her listeners know that the third Blood Sugar palette will debut in February 2020. "We’re starting the year off, bam,” he said, and suddenly, I'm ready to fast-forward through the holidays and get right to February. A new palette seriously can't come soon enough.

Star's original Blood Sugar Palette ($52, Jeffree Star Cosmetics) dropped back in 2018, and fans went wild for the red faux leather packaging and sickly sweet color scheme:

A year later, he dropped the Blue Blood Palette ($52, Jeffree Star Cosmetics), with unique icy shades and a case inspired by jewelry boxes and caskets:

What could the third blood-themed palette be? Star hasn't shared any specifics, but fans are already buzzing with ideas. The brand is beloved for its highly-pigmented, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas, so while no one knows for sure what shades to expect next, they're confident the quality will be on point regardless.

Star's most recent drop, the Conspiracy Collection with Shane Dawson, marked his most successful palette launch to date:

It looks like 2020 will be a huge year for Star and his eponymous beauty brand. It's likely he won't share deets on the third Blood Sugar palette until a week or two before it becomes available, but I wouldn't mind if he started dropping hints sooner. In the meantime, fans can shop Jeffree Star Cosmetics on the brand's site, as well as Beautylish and Morphe.