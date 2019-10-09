Is it too early to start oohing and ahhing over holiday beauty collections? If you don't think so, then allow me to wax poetic on what's in Fenty Beauty's Tinsel $how Holiday Collection, because in addition to a bunch of new Gloss Bomb shades, it's chock-full of mini makeup must-haves — try saying that five times fast. While new prodcuts are always welcome in my eyes, this year, RiRi has decided to bless us with a few faves in new, travel-size versions that can be taken anywhere and everywhere, especially whilst traveling during the holidays. Thank you, Rihanna!

The Tinsel $how Collection isn't shoppable until it officially drops on October 11, but the line is already available for preview on the Fenty site, and OMG, it's one of the brand's most gorgeous drops to date. The mini products are all housed in festive boxes inspired by holiday lights and tinsel, and I'm very much planning on recycling the packaging and make Christmas ornaments out of it. I refuse to throw such beautiful boxes away!

I mean, c'mon — is this lineup not absolutely stunning?

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Fortunately, the products themselves are just as pretty and glitzy as the boxes:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Let's start with what everyone is most excited about: the Glossy Posse ($42, fentybeauty.com), a five-piece set containing mini versions of Fenty's best-selling gloss formula, the Gloss Bomb. Shimmery pink shade "Fu$$y" will be available as a mini for the very first time, along with four all-new shades I need in my stocking right this second. "Pretty Please" is a vibrant fuchsia, "Hot Chocolit" is a rich brown, "Confetti" is an iridescent opal, and "Cheeky" is a bright reddish orange.

I could never pick a favorite, but I do plan to rock "Cheeky" on Christmas day:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Moving right along, the collection features one more lippie, the Lil Stunna Mini in "Underdawg" ($15, fentybeauty.com). Unlike the Gloss Bombs in the Glossy Posse, Riri's Stunna Lip Paint has an ultra-matte, longwear finish, making it the perfect formula for such an intense, dark shade.

"Underdawg" is a deep burgundy just begging to be worn on your RiRi-themed Christmas card:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Is this not the most beautiful shade of Stunna Lip Paint to date? I'd argue it most definitely is:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Next up in the collection is the Bomb Baby 2 Mini Lip & Face Set ($24, fentybeauty.com), in which yet another new shade of Gloss Bomb is introduced. "Fu$$y" has always been my fave, but soft pink "$weet Mouth" might be giving it a run for its money! The set also comes with a mini Killawatt Foil Highlighter in shade "Sand Castle," a metallic bronze that was previously available in a Killawatt Duo with with light blue shade "Mint Mojito."

I have the OG duo containing "Sand Castle," and pro tip, it looks as good on the lids as it does on the cheekbones!

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Rounding out the collection is a little bit of glitz for the bod, by way of the Mini Body Lava in "Who Needs Clothes?!" ($24, fentybeauty.com). The full-size Body Lava packaging is a weighty glass bottle that's not exactly ideal for travel, so a mini version is a welcome gift in my book.

"Who Needs Clothes?!" is a pre-existing shade that boasts a radiant rose gold shimmer:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

I already have a bounty of full-sized Fenty Beauty products, and I can't wait to stock up on minis when I travel, courtesy of the Tinsel $how range. To shop the collection when it goes live, check out the Fenty Beauty website, the Sephora site, and Sephora stores on October 11.