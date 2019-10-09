Rihanna just doesn’t stop, does she? Upon appearing on the cover of the November edition of American Vogue, which just hit stands on Wednesday, Oct. 9, the singer’s makeup brand also just released their 2019 holiday collection, Tinsel $how. Of course, the collection is bound to be at the top of every beauty-lover’s holiday gift list, especially considering it features some brand new shades of the best-selling Gloss Bomb lip gloss. That’s right, Fenty Beauty's Glossy Posse Mini is a curation of five mini Gloss Bombs and with it comes four brand new shades.

In total, the entire Tinsel $how holiday collection is made up of four different sets, and nine products in total. And if you’re getting your holiday shopping done early (or you’re purchasing for yourself) you should know that the new collection will be available in stores and online at Sephora, and on FentyBeauty.com come Friday, Oct. 11.

As mentioned four of the five shades included in the Glossy Posse Mini collection are brand new. There is the brand’s best-selling “FU$$Y,” a shimmering dusty pink shade, and then “Confetti,” a shimmering opal; “Pretty Pleasure,” a sparkly fuschia; “Hot Chocolit,” a sheer chocolate brown; and “Cheeky,” a luminous bright tangerine. The entire collection of mini glossies will cost $42 as soon as it becomes available on Oct. 11.

Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Collection

If you’re unfamiliar with the Gloss Bomb gloss, you should know it’s a super nourishing yet non-sticky gloss that is currently available in three shades, including "FU$$Y." The other two shades include "Fenty Glow," a shimmering rose nude; and "Diamond Milk" a shimmering pearl. Each shade is pretty sheer making for the perfect shiny hint of color.

There's no word yet on whether or not “Confetti,” “Pretty Pleasure,” and “Hot Chocolit" will become permanent shades in the Gloss Bomb collection, but I'm willing to bet that there is a good chance that they will.

As far as the rest of the Tinsel $how collection goes, you can expect some of Fenty Beauty's best-sellers to resurface in travel-size versions, because what better way to stuff a stocking then with some miniature-sized Fenty goodness? The collection includes a Mini Body Lava ($24, FentyBeauty.com); Fenty Beauty's best-selling rose gold body luminizer, Lil Stunna Mini ($15, FentyBeauty.com); a mini Stunna Lip Paint longwear liquid lipstick in "Underdawg," a limited-edition deep burgundy shade; and finally Bomb Baby 2 ($24, FentyBeauty.com), which also features another brand new Gloss Bomb shade. Bomb Baby 2 features travel-size versions of Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in the "Sand Castle" shade, and a mini Gloss Bomb in the brand new "$weet Mouth," a shimmering soft pink shade.

So if Fenty Beauty products are at the top of your or your besties' gift list, then you'll want to head over to Sephora.com and FentyBeauty.com on Friday, Oct. 11 to take advantage of these limited edition holiday collection gift sets while they're available. And hey, even if you're copping any or all of these sets for yourself, what better time to do so than right now with so many Halloween and holiday events coming up.