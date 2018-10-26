Whip out your blankets and brew some hot chocolate, because the chilly coziness of November is upon us. With Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season right around the corner, prime bingewatching season is about to begin, and Netflix is ready to kick off the festive time of year by adding new titles to its streaming library. What's coming to Netflix in November? You can expect much more than just a dose of new Christmas movies.

If you keep up with Netflix's social media, you already know plenty about the original holiday movies that the company plans to launch this month. Although we have to wait until Nov. 30 for the anticipated debut of A Christmas Prince: A Royal Wedding, we'll still be clearing out Halloween decorations when The Holiday Calendar premieres on Nov. 2. On Nov. 16, the Vanessa Hudgens- helmed The Princess Switch launches, and Kurt Russell stars as Santa Claus in Nov. 22's The Christmas Chronicles. Between this lineup and your standard Christmas Hallmark movies, you won't have to worry about fulfilling your need for holiday cheer.

However, if you're one of those people who avoids any mention of Christmas until after Santa reaches Macy's on Thanksgiving Day, there are plenty of regular movies arriving on Netflix to hold you over. After looking at our breakdown of what can't be missed in the next few weeks, you can check out a full list of upcoming Netflix titles here.

Available Nov. 1

Angela's Christmas

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Doctor Strange

Good Will Hunting

Julie & Julia

National Lampoon's Animal House

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

The English Patient

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Cloverfield

Available Nov. 2

House of Cards - Season 6

The Holiday Calendar

Available Nov. 4

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Available Nov. 5

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons

Available Nov. 9

Outlaw King

The Great British Baking Show - Collection 6

Available Nov. 16

The Break-Up

The Princess Switch

Narcos: Mexico

Available Nov. 20

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Available Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

The Christmas Chronicles

Available Nov. 30

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

The new November lineup also includes 57 new original Netflix movies and TV shows. Basically, if you've made it this far without believing how legit Netflix it, it's definitely time to reconsider. From documentaries to weekly episodes of comedian Hasan Minhaj's new series, there seems to be something for everyone on this menu. I still have to help plan out Thanksgiving dinner, but it's clear that Netflix has much more than frothy holiday fare on its plate this month.

Of course, a new month also means the departures of several titles from Netflix. Included among films expiring in November are Cruel Intentions, Amelie, the Jurassic Park trilogy, Paddington, and Steel Magnolias. Some exiting titles usually pop up on other streaming services after leaving another, so keep an eye out for any of these movies to resurface somewhere else. Meanwhile, I'll be making my list of movies perfect for streaming over Thanksgiving break.