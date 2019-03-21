What's Coming To Amazon Prime In April 2019? Get Excited For Some New Goods
Depending on where you live, April is a tricky time of year. It's officially spring, but some areas of the world are reluctant to welcome warmer weather until much later on the calendar. If you're stuck in one of those places where the sun refuses to shine, your streaming services are bound to be your best friends in April. Each platform welcomes a series of new streaming options in April, and Amazon Prime has titles you can't miss. If rainy days are in your near future, here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in April 2019.
If you've kept up with the new additions that Hulu and Netflix are offering next month, you may have noticed that many titles are leaving Netflix for a spot at Hulu, Amazon Prime, or even both. This kind of switcheroo is actually fairly common, so if you have subscriptions to more than just Netflix, you can anticipate plenty of time to catch up with popular movies. Some of the James Bond titles leaving Netflix can soon be found on Amazon Prime, and a few movies destined for Hulu will also be watchable on Amazon Prime. It's no wonder that we say we're in an era of peak TV. Half of the fun is just keeping up with old movies accessible through a series of clicks.
Check out the list of April's new Amazon Prime titles below. Happy streaming!
Available April 1
Murder, She Wrote - Seasons 1-5
1492: Conquest of Paradise
Addams Family Values
An Invited Guest
Beetlejuice
Beverly Hills Cop II
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Blown Away
Case 39
Days of Thunder
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dragonslayer
Escape from L.A.
An Everlasting Piece
Everything Must Go
Foxfire
Funny About Love
Goldfinger
In a World...
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
Little Monsters
Live and Let Die
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
Primal Fear
Racing with the Moon
Sharkwater Extinction
Six Degrees of Separation
Starsky & Hutch
Stories We Tell
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
The Addams Family
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Minus Man
The Perfect Storm
The Shawshank Redemption
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Up in Smoke
Up in the Air
You Only Live Twice
Available April 2
A Quiet Place
Available April 5
The Tick - Season 2
Available April 8
Finding Your Feet
Paranormal Activity 2
Available April 12
Bug Diaries - Season 1
Diablo Guardian - Season 2
Available April 17
Overboard (2018)
Available April 18
Mid90s
Available April 19
Bosch - Season 5
Available April 21
Book Club
Available April 22
The Next Three Days
Available April 27
The Hole in the Ground
Humans - Season 3
Welcome to the Rileys
Available April 29
Waiting for 'Superman'
Available April 30
Vikings - Season 5
I'm sure most of us will be in full summer mode by the end of April. But until then, here's to Amazon Prime pulling through and keeping us entertained.