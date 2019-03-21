Depending on where you live, April is a tricky time of year. It's officially spring, but some areas of the world are reluctant to welcome warmer weather until much later on the calendar. If you're stuck in one of those places where the sun refuses to shine, your streaming services are bound to be your best friends in April. Each platform welcomes a series of new streaming options in April, and Amazon Prime has titles you can't miss. If rainy days are in your near future, here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in April 2019.

If you've kept up with the new additions that Hulu and Netflix are offering next month, you may have noticed that many titles are leaving Netflix for a spot at Hulu, Amazon Prime, or even both. This kind of switcheroo is actually fairly common, so if you have subscriptions to more than just Netflix, you can anticipate plenty of time to catch up with popular movies. Some of the James Bond titles leaving Netflix can soon be found on Amazon Prime, and a few movies destined for Hulu will also be watchable on Amazon Prime. It's no wonder that we say we're in an era of peak TV. Half of the fun is just keeping up with old movies accessible through a series of clicks.

Check out the list of April's new Amazon Prime titles below. Happy streaming!

Available April 1

Murder, She Wrote - Seasons 1-5

1492: Conquest of Paradise

Addams Family Values

An Invited Guest

Beetlejuice

Beverly Hills Cop II

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Blown Away

Case 39

Days of Thunder

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dragonslayer

Escape from L.A.

An Everlasting Piece

Everything Must Go

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Goldfinger

In a World...

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

Little Monsters

Live and Let Die

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

Primal Fear

Racing with the Moon

Sharkwater Extinction

Six Degrees of Separation

Starsky & Hutch

Stories We Tell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

The Addams Family

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Minus Man

The Perfect Storm

The Shawshank Redemption

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Up in Smoke

Up in the Air

You Only Live Twice

Available April 2

A Quiet Place

Available April 5

The Tick - Season 2

Available April 8

Finding Your Feet

Paranormal Activity 2

Available April 12

Bug Diaries - Season 1

Diablo Guardian - Season 2

Available April 17

Overboard (2018)

Available April 18

Mid90s

Available April 19

Bosch - Season 5

Available April 21

Book Club

Available April 22

The Next Three Days

Available April 27

The Hole in the Ground

Humans - Season 3

Welcome to the Rileys

Available April 29

Waiting for 'Superman'

Available April 30

Vikings - Season 5

I'm sure most of us will be in full summer mode by the end of April. But until then, here's to Amazon Prime pulling through and keeping us entertained.