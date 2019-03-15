What's Coming To Hulu In April? Get Ready To Spring Into Serious Couch Session
April showers bring May flowers. In other words, lots of rain may keep us inside more than we'd like to be this April, but that's when our streaming subscriptions come in handy. A new month means a whole new crop of movies and TV shows hitting your Netflix or Hulu queues, so at least we can justify staying in and starting something new. Time to check out what's coming to Hulu in April, and by the looks of it, we're bound for a lot of memorable binge-watching.
In March, Hulu subscribers have the new original series Shrill and a host of newly available movies and documentaries to enjoy. But if you zoom through those options before the month is up, keep calm until April arrives. The streaming service just revealed its list of new additions for next month, and it definitely doesn't disappoint.
Hulu will welcome both classic and recent movies in April, including several James Bond films, last year's horror hit A Quiet Place, and 2018 comedies like Overboard and Book Club. The streaming library will also feature food and home renovation shows that are perfect for playing in the background on a lazy day. Depending on where you live, April just barely manages to present spring-like weather. When you're stuck inside on a rainy or chilly day, it looks like Hulu's new selections will be the perfect escapism until sunny days are here to stay.
You can find the full list of Hulu newcomers in April here. For special standouts, read on to see what additions can't be missed on the streaming platform.
Available April 1
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Season 3
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Akeelah and the Bee
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beethoven's 3rd
Beverly Hills Cop II
Big Fat Liar
Blow
Blown Away
Bounce
Diamonds are Forever
Die Another Day
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
The Jerk
Jersey Girl
Penelope
Playing By Heart
Practical Magic
Primal Fear
Project Nim
The Seven Year Itch
The Spy Who Loved Me
Sunshine Cleaning
The Time Traveler's Wife
Up in the Air
Bend It like Beckham (With STARZ Premium Add-On)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (With STARZ Premium Add-On)
The Truman Show (With STARZ Premium Add-On)
The Wedding Singer (With STARZ Premium Add-On)
Available April 2
A Quiet Place
Available April 5
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger — Season 2 Premiere
Available April 7
Rick Steves' Europe — Season 10
The Chi — Season 2 Premiere (With Showtime Premium Add-On)
Available April 8
Paranormal Activity 2
Available April 10
The Bold Type — Season 3 Premiere
Available April 14
Game of Thrones — Season 8 Premiere (With HBO Premium Add-On)
Available April 15
Ayesha's Home Kitchen — Seasons 1 & 2
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics — Seasons 11-13
Dr. Pimple Popper — Season 1
Fixer Upper — Season 5
We Are Columbine
Available April 17
Overboard (2018)
Available April 21
Book Club
Available April 22
The Sisters Brothers
Available April 27
Welcome to the Rileys
If you need me in April, I'll be busy filling up my Hulu watchlist. Happy streaming!