You may not be able to stay up for Saturday Night Live every week, but you can now access a dose of cast member Aidy Bryant's humor at any time. The comedian stars on the new original Hulu series Shrill as an aspiring journalist named Annie whose life is transformed after she writes a blog post addressing a newfound confidence about her body. The series premiered on March 15, and seeing as your upcoming weekend binge only consists of six half-hour episodes, you'll inevitably wonder, "Will there be a Shrill Season 2?" It's never too soon to wonder.

Based on Lindy West's 2016 memoir Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, the TV series Shrill adapts West's true experiences into a semi-fictional story. Along with Shrill's showrunner, Ali Rushfield, Bryant and West co-wrote each episode, creating a sweet portrayal of a woman who comes into her own after years of writing off her own feelings. She starts to assert herself at work and in a one-sided relationship, and as her writing gains more attention, she learns how to handle the worst of bloggers' foes, aka internet trolls.

In an interview with NPR, Bryant spoke about how she related to West's original work, saying:

One of the things that we were doing in the writers' room was talking about these specific experiences that were in Lindy's book, and so many of them are so universal, even though the specifics might be different. I had had feelings of feeling embarrassed or shamed... Things that Lindy specified, I was like, 'I have an experience just like that!'

Bryant has worked on SNL since 2012, but she filmed Shrill in Portland during the sketch show's summer hiatus. The Hulu series was always billed as a six-episode comedy, which makes sense given Bryant's year-round commitment to SNL. She may have mastered the art of performing live on little sleep, but not even Wonder Woman could pull off constant travel between two show sets on different coasts.

But if a second season is just as short as the first, it could definitely be possible to film more episodes of Shrill this summer. A recurring trend on TV right now is the return of initially limited series based on books, so as long as the Shrill writing team is feeling creative, who's to say that they can't produce a Season 2?

Although the show's first crop of reviews are generally favorable, Hulu has yet to comment about the possibility of Shrill returning. It's a little too soon for the company to determine if more episodes are in the cards, but if this praise continues, maybe Bryant will step back into Annie's shoes soon.

She and West are so emotionally invested in the show that it's hard to believe a second season wouldn't be as powerful as the first. "Aidy and I just said over and over... We're going to make the show that we needed when we were younger," West told NPR.

Audiences can definitely relate to Shrill's topic of body confidence, so here's hoping that we get to see what kind of conversations writers explore in Season 2.

Season 1 of Shrill is now streaming on Hulu.