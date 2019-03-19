What's Coming To Netflix In April 2019? Spring Has Officially Sprung
April isn't quite the start of the summer season, but with TV shows completing seasons earlier every year, the month might as well be the official starting point for summer streaming season. Our Netflix accounts are bound to get more activity when we need something to watch in the warmer months, and some of the site's selections for April are ideal sunny fare. What's coming to Netflix in April 2019? The films and TV shows due for a debut will have you prepping your popcorn ASAP.
Depending on where you live, April might take a while to fully shake off winter, but based on many of Netflix's upcoming arrivals, the streaming platform has summer on the brain. Following a group of friends' adventures over the course of two summers, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel will soon be available for Netflix and chill sessions. Whimsical romantic dramedies like Penelope and P.S. I Love You also debut in April, while adventure stories The Golden Compass and Spy Kids will help beat any rainy day blues.
Let's also not forget TV documentary series meant to educate and enthrall. Several Netflix original series are also slated for April premieres, covering topics such as history, comedy, and science. Why not have your fun and learn a thing or two while searching the site for something new?
Below are the standouts among April's Netflix newcomers. What will you add to your queue next?
Available April 1
Across the Line
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon - Season 2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
Available April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
Available April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
Available April 5
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Season 2
Legacies - Season 1
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire: Caligular: The Mad Emperor
Unicorn Store
Available April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! - Season 6
Available April 10
New Girl - Season 7
You vs. Wild
Available April 11
Black Summer
Available April 12
A Land Imagined
The Perfect Date
The Silence
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
Available April 18
My First First Love
Available April 19
A Fortune Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Music Teacher
Someone Great
Available April 20
Grass is Greener
Available April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Available April 24
Bonding
Available April 25
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
Available April 26
Street Food
The Sapphires
Yankee
Available April 27
American Honey
Available April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
Available April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
If you need me in April, I'll be crafting the perfect mix of Netflix binges based on this list. Happy streaming!