April isn't quite the start of the summer season, but with TV shows completing seasons earlier every year, the month might as well be the official starting point for summer streaming season. Our Netflix accounts are bound to get more activity when we need something to watch in the warmer months, and some of the site's selections for April are ideal sunny fare. What's coming to Netflix in April 2019? The films and TV shows due for a debut will have you prepping your popcorn ASAP.

Depending on where you live, April might take a while to fully shake off winter, but based on many of Netflix's upcoming arrivals, the streaming platform has summer on the brain. Following a group of friends' adventures over the course of two summers, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel will soon be available for Netflix and chill sessions. Whimsical romantic dramedies like Penelope and P.S. I Love You also debut in April, while adventure stories The Golden Compass and Spy Kids will help beat any rainy day blues.

Let's also not forget TV documentary series meant to educate and enthrall. Several Netflix original series are also slated for April premieres, covering topics such as history, comedy, and science. Why not have your fun and learn a thing or two while searching the site for something new?

Below are the standouts among April's Netflix newcomers. What will you add to your queue next?

Available April 1

Across the Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon - Season 2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

Available April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Available April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

Available April 5

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Season 2

Legacies - Season 1

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligular: The Mad Emperor

Unicorn Store

Available April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! - Season 6

Available April 10

New Girl - Season 7

You vs. Wild

Available April 11

Black Summer

Available April 12

A Land Imagined

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

Available April 18

My First First Love

Available April 19

A Fortune Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Music Teacher

Someone Great

Netflix on YouTube

Available April 20

Grass is Greener

Available April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Available April 24

Bonding

Available April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

Available April 26

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee

Available April 27

American Honey

Available April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

Available April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

If you need me in April, I'll be crafting the perfect mix of Netflix binges based on this list. Happy streaming!