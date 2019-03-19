All good things must come to an end, and that includes a movie's life span on Netflix. Although viewers' demands kept the entire series of Friends on the streaming platform, they likely won't have as much luck if they decide to convince Netflix to retain the availability of certain movies or less popular TV shows. What's leaving Netflix in April 2019? Some big-screen favorites are headed out in the next few weeks, so you might want to clear your streaming schedule before having to say goodbye to these titles.

Although Netflix will welcome movies well suited for the summer next month, it's clearing its stock of picks that probably kept subscribers satisfied while dealing with snowstorms this winter. Several James Bond movies are leaving Netflix in April, along with raunchy comedies American Pie and I Love You, Man. Despite Adam Sandler's Netflix deal, his older movies Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore are due to leave alongside the other comedies. Anyone who loves a visually appealing mix of drama and comedy will also be at a loss when both Silver Linings Playbook and Sex and the City: The Movie check out before the brunt of April showers hit.

Luckily, when a movie leaves one streaming service, it usually pops up on another one soon after. Keep an eye out for any of these departing titles on Hulu or Amazon Prime. But in case you just can't quit Netflix, here's what to squeeze in before their April exits.

Leaving April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State - Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther - Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY - Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander - Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving April 4

Raw

Leaving April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving April 13

Video Game High School - Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 18

Silver Linings Playbook

There actually aren't too many expiring titles to cram in before March ends, but the frantic effect is still there. Why not have a James Bond marathon now that I know my options are depleting now? I've never been into Star Wars, but who ever said I couldn't gain exposure through starting The Clone Wars series? Plus, when is Sex and the City not a good idea? I don't necessarily mind feeling pressured to catch up with these solid choices before easy access to them is gone.

Even if you don't manage to watch everything on your list before April begins, the month's new options ought to have something suited for you. Until then, enjoy your last-minute movie marathons!