As someone who regularly loves to belt out some pop classics at my local Thursday night "Queereoke," I can attest to how cathartic a well-chosen karaoke song can be. TBH, karaoke can be such a fun date night, and someone's go-to song can say a lot about their personality. If you're curious about what your go-to karaoke song can reveal about your relationship, you're in luck. So many songs are rife with significant meaning, symbols, and motifs. When it comes to going out on the town and singing your hearts out, the song that you choose to belt could be a lot more than just a tune that fits within your vocal range.

My trusty standby that never fails to get people singing along is "Not The Only One" by Sam Smith. This ballad is about being cheated on, and while I'm not currently with an unfaithful partner, I have experienced infidelity in the past. Singing this hit in front of a room full of strangers gives me a moment to express my feelings in an exaggerated, public, and somewhat artful way. The song isn't more than three minutes, but during that window of time, I can step into the story I've heard before for a moment of reflection and self-expression.

Check out what the following karaoke songs might reveal about your relationship.

"Tiny Dancer" by Elton John EltonJohnVEVO on YouTube "Blue jean baby, L.A. lady, seamstress for the band," croons Elton John. This song romanticizes the unique traits of someone special in such an endearing way. If you love performing this song, you are probably a very sentimental partner. You save ticket stubs from movie dates, crumpled up post-it love notes, and even the blurriest of polaroids. You're also nostalgic about the most random stuff. You remember that specific gas station where you had your first argument and that one city block where you laughed so hard at your bae's joke that you literally almost peed your pants.

"No Scrubs" by TLC I love to see other people get down with this classic song on karaoke night. This old standby of a repeat song brings out the most confident version of even the shyest people. If this is your fave, you probably have really clear-cut expectations for your partners. This song is all about establishing specific standards and boundaries. So, if you're really into this TLC hit, you're probably a strong communicator about what you do and don't need in a relationship.

"Shoop" by Salt N' Peppa This song is a master class in playful flirtation. If you know every word, you're probably really in tune with your sexuality and what you want in bed. Not only are you good at communicating what you want physically, but your ultimate goal is having a good time. You love the feeling of a new crush and bask in the glow of those delicious feelings of want for someone.

"I Write Sins Not Tragedies" by Pan!c At The Disco "I chimed in with a 'haven't you people ever heard of closing the god d*mn door, no?'" sings Brendon Urie in this 2000s classic. These lyrics are all about how Urie wishes the door had been shut, so a secret wouldn't have been overheard. So, If this is your go-to song, you might be slightly non-confrontational in your relationship.

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper There have been so many times in the past year that I submitted a karaoke slip with "Shallow" by Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born written on it, only to find out that some folks had already performed that song for the evening. (My weekly karaoke night has a strict "no song-repeating" policy.)This song is all about two people falling for each other faster than they ever thought possible. If this is your go-to ballad, you probably fell in love with your partner at lightning speed.

"Valerie" by Amy Winehouse "And I think of all the things of what you're doing, and in my head, I paint a picture," sings Winehouse is this idyllic song. "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse is all about expressing a longing for someone who is far away from you. If you love this song, you're probably in a long-distance relationship or feeling a bit of space between you and your bae.

"You Make Me Feel (Like A Natural Woman)" by Aretha Franklin The title says it all: You know how to make each other feel good. You understand each other on a physical level. Outside of the widely known chorus, lyrics of the song include, "Before the day I met you, life was so unkind, but you're the key to my peace of mind," and, "When my soul was in the lost and found." This classic hit is all about knowing you've found your soulmate.

"I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston First of all, if you love to sing this tune, you must have a great vocal range. Second of all, if you can belt out a solid rendition of this on the reg, you've definitely got a romantic soul. Leaning toward this classic number means that you love bae in a selfless way that prioritizes their needs. This song is a vulnerable one, so if you're comfortable singing it you're likely also pretty brave when it comes to sharing your feelings.