Now that I'm single, I subscribe very stubbornly to the Treat Yo Self philosophy. I like knowing that I'm fully in control of my own happiness, which is all the inspiration I need to spend my time, energy, and hard-earned money on things that make me feel better about myself and about life in general. This isn't quite the same as haphazardly deciding what to spend money on. It's more about paying closer attention to my physical, emotional, and spiritual needs so that I always feel like I'm presenting my best self to the world around me.

As an example, I recently signed up for kickboxing classes. Not because this is a skill I think I'll need on first dates (although, if I do, I'm ready) but because it makes me feel stronger and more confident, which is evident in my interactions with new people.

This philosophy doesn't only apply to single gals. It's easy to forget to take care of yourself when you're in a relationship, too. Sometimes all it takes is a fresh manicure or a mid-week yoga class to brighten your mood and remind you of all that you have to be grateful for in your life, like your loving and supportive partner.

To help you get to that point, I spoke to Jaye of GiftedAstrology.com to round up a list of items and experiences you should splurge on to create the love life of your dreams.

Aries — Speed Dating Giphy You're super competitive and alert. When faced with a problem, you prefer to get right to the point and never back down from a challenge. Companies like Relish host speed-dating events in cities across the world that allow you to mingle with other singles all while keeping a scorecard of whom you'd like to see again. So it's basically like an Olympic event (and you always secretly thought you could scoop up a gold medal or two). All you have to do is select your city and event and register online. Sure, the concept is a little old-school but you're always eager to try something different.

Taurus — Lingerie Giphy Jaye explains that Taurus likes the finer things in life and they love to lounge. Um, am I secretly a Taurus? You should splurge on fancy lingerie to wear on your next date and silk pajamas to wake up in the next morning. You deserve it.

Gemini — Tinder Plus Or Tinder Gold Giphy You are naturally expressive so splurging on a premium subscription of Tinder like Tinder Plus that gives you unlimited likes and five Super Likes per day is exactly what you need to share the love. If you also want to cater to your inquisitive side, Tinder Gold lets you see who swiped right on you.

Cancer — A Trip Back To Your Hometown Giphy Cancer is sentimental and nostalgic. Maybe the love of your life is waiting for you right where you grew up. Even if that's not the case, going back to your childhood home or to your high school reunion might help you realize exactly what's missing in your life today.

Leo — A Night Out Giphy According to Jaye, Leos love extravagance. Treat yourself with tickets to the hottest event in town — maybe it's a night at a club or a cool museum gala. Chances are, you'll turn heads as soon as you walk through the doors.

Virgo — A Blowout Giphy "Virgos are thoughtful gift-givers and sometimes put themselves last on the list," Jaye tells Elite Daily. Before your next date, book an appointment for a bouncy and glamorous blowout that makes you feel like the star you are.

Libra — A Wine Or Scotch Tasting Giphy This is an ideal way for you to meet potential new partners since you are great at networking and appreciate exclusive events. You can purchase a Groupon for an activity of your choice, like a wine or Scotch tasting, brewery tour, or art exhibit in your area.

Scorpio — A Psychic Reading Giphy Jaye says, "Scorpios are known for enjoying the mysteries of life. Splurge on an esoteric journey into yourself with a psychic reading or astrology natal chart reading." The better you know yourself, the more assertive you'll be in your relationships, which is essential to maintaining your personal happiness.

Sagittarius — Travel Dating Giphy Sagittarius is adventurous and loves to travel so this is perfect. Travel dating sites, like Miss Travel, allow premium members to contact other hopeful travelers using the website. The idea is to go on a date with a stranger in a new and exciting location with the hopes of getting to know them much better than you would on a regular date.

Capricorn — A Personal Trainer Giphy You thrive on structure and enjoy working toward a goal. Scheduling private sessions with a personal trainer at the gym is a great way to channel that energy while simultaneously boosting your confidence levels. When you feel good, you look good.

Aquarius — A Matchmaker Giphy Not everyone is brave enough to seek the help of a matchmaker but you're not one to pass up an opportunity. There are tons of professional matchmaking services out there that have wingmen and wingwomen ready to help you find just what you're looking for. Most, like It's Just Lunch, charge a membership fee that includes guaranteed monthly matches and dates, with the option to freeze your membership if one of your dates goes exceptionally well.