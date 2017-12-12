What To Say If Someone Breaks Up With You Over Text, As Told By Real Guys

I was there the night one of my best friends got broken up with over text. She was casually texting her boyfriend while we were out at a bar, and suddenly, out of the blue, he hit her with a "I can't do this anymore" text. Needless to say, she broke down in tears in the middle of the bar, and I still hate that dude with every fiber of my being for being such a coward. But the experience always stuck with me. I mean, what are you supposed to do when someone breaks up with you over text? How in the world are you supposed to respond to someone who clearly thinks so little of you?

Obviously, your exact response should be a reflection of your unique relationship, and considering every relationship is different, there is no one right way to respond to a text like this. But, for the most part, the fact of the matter remains: You were totally disrespected by someone you were in a RELATIONSHIP with. If this happened to you, and you're at a loss of words to respond with, guys on a recent Reddit thread have some pretty solid suggestions for how to respond to a breakup text.

Send this one line, then move on with your life.

"I am breaking up with you"

"Goodbye, was fun while it lasted"

Closes phone and does something else

—/u/chazzahancock

Say you got a new phone, even if you didn't.

"New phone, who dis?"

—/u/NX7145

Hit them with a pop culture variation of "goodbye."

“Bye Felicia”

There’s really no point in saying anything, she’s made her decision and you can’t talk her out of it. Arguing and getting upset just shows her how much she hurt you, don’t give her that satisfaction.

—/u/Herdnerfer

One letter will do the trick.

"K"

—/u/nickachu_

And if it doesn't, send this follow up.

Her: "I'm breaking up with you. Sorry."

You: "K."

Her: "That's it? Just k? Nothing else to say?"

You: "Sorry new phone, who dis?"

—/u/bleedy_dick

Be polite, and then, move TF on.

"It was fun while it lasted." Then you proceed to move on with your life.

—/u/FightDonFight

Let them know you're better off without them.

If someone breaks up with you via txt, say "Good riddance" and maybe reevaluate your desperation.

—/u/A-Deo-et-Rege

Don't even indulge them with a response.

Ignore it.

—/u/kenyan12345

Unless it's this one, because LOL.

"Catch you on the flippity flop!"

—/u/thoraxe92

Start sending them irrelevant cat facts.

Thanks for signing up for Cat Facts! You will now receive fun daily facts about CATS >o<

—/u/B0000000BS

You could try taking the understanding route.

"Okay, Sh*t happens."

—/u/LoseitJoe

If you're feeling generous, you could even get the job done with two letters instead of one.

Just write "OK.", then move on. Hit them gym to get over her. Works every time.

—/u/JackieBronassis

Send a really cold goodbye text.

"Cool. Bye."

—/u/sa2014

Ghost them as your own personal form of revenge.

I would probably be annoyed by her method of breakup and just ghost her, that way she never gets to know how it made me feel or get real closure on it. If you've been on a few dates then breaking up via text is not the end of the world but for a relationship that's just chicken sh*t.

—/u/Vernoz

I have to say, I agree with user B0000000BS. I really think cat facts are the most effective way of giving your rude ex what he or she deserves. Either that, or a simple, passive aggressive "OK."

No matter what you decide to respond with, if this just happened to you, know that you're so much better off without this disrespectful coward in your life.

