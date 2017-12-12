What To Say If Someone Breaks Up With You Over Text, As Told By Real Guys
I was there the night one of my best friends got broken up with over text. She was casually texting her boyfriend while we were out at a bar, and suddenly, out of the blue, he hit her with a "I can't do this anymore" text. Needless to say, she broke down in tears in the middle of the bar, and I still hate that dude with every fiber of my being for being such a coward. But the experience always stuck with me. I mean, what are you supposed to do when someone breaks up with you over text? How in the world are you supposed to respond to someone who clearly thinks so little of you?
Obviously, your exact response should be a reflection of your unique relationship, and considering every relationship is different, there is no one right way to respond to a text like this. But, for the most part, the fact of the matter remains: You were totally disrespected by someone you were in a RELATIONSHIP with. If this happened to you, and you're at a loss of words to respond with, guys on a recent Reddit thread have some pretty solid suggestions for how to respond to a breakup text.
Send this one line, then move on with your life.
Say you got a new phone, even if you didn't.
Hit them with a pop culture variation of "goodbye."
One letter will do the trick.
And if it doesn't, send this follow up.
Be polite, and then, move TF on.
Let them know you're better off without them.
Don't even indulge them with a response.
Unless it's this one, because LOL.
Start sending them irrelevant cat facts.
You could try taking the understanding route.
If you're feeling generous, you could even get the job done with two letters instead of one.
Send a really cold goodbye text.
Ghost them as your own personal form of revenge.
I have to say, I agree with user B0000000BS. I really think cat facts are the most effective way of giving your rude ex what he or she deserves. Either that, or a simple, passive aggressive "OK."
No matter what you decide to respond with, if this just happened to you, know that you're so much better off without this disrespectful coward in your life.
