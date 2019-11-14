If you're anything like me, then you're probably already scoping out Black Friday deals in order to mentally prepare yourself for the biggest shopping day of the year. Good news: I'm going to tell you exactly what to buy on Black Friday 2019, according to your zodiac sign, so you don't have to worry about it.

Given that Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 29 this year, refers to an activity that involves tons of splurging, it doesn't hurt to take your Venus sign into consideration. After all, Venus is the planet of money, pleasure, harmony, and, of course, love. (Remember, love should always include acts of self-love as well... aka shopping for yourself on Black Friday.)

The astro-weather on Black Friday 2019 will be interesting, considering the moon's oh-so-serious transit via Capricorn. La luna will also be sitting close with structured Saturn and powerful Pluto, so something tells me the majority of you will be more conscious and pragmatic with your spending habits (and there's nothing wrong with that). For those who are planning on splurging a bit more, I have one thing to say: Treat yourself, because you totally deserve it.

With all of that being said, here's what to buy on Black Friday, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: Sneakers

These have your name written all over them, because I know all about how much you love rocking the sleek athleisure trend. Best of all, they come in amazing colors. If you're not feeling the "Ash Pearl" vibes, they're also available in a breathtaking "Cloud White."

Taurus: A Wristlet

You've usually got your mind on your money, and your money on your mind. So, why not purchase a new wristlet to hold all of that hard-earned cash? Like a true child of Venus, you love flaunting your luxury items, so it makes total sense.

Gemini: A Tablet

You've always been a techie genius. (You can credit your chatty ruling planet, Mercury, for that.) And I bet you're always looking for the newest way to stream movies, read books, and snap amazing pics for the 'Gram. Well, look no further.

Cancer: A Tea Kettle

You're a natural homebody, which is precisely why I thought of you when I saw this adorable kettle. It's perfect for those days when all you want to do is make some tea before you curl up on the couch with your latest read.

Leo: A Camera

Are you ready for your close-up? Aside from the fact that this pink camera couldn't be more adorable, it's also made for snapping sweet pics with your pals to instantly develop and save forever. Note: It's available in five bright and bold colors, so if pink isn't your scene, there's definitely an alternative.

Virgo: A Health Tracker

What time is it? Just making sure you're on schedule, as per usual. OK, I'm teasing... but I figured you'd love this fitness tracker. It's the ultimate combination for routine-loving Virgos, as it includes a rundown of your daily activity, as well as the time.

Libra: Rain Boots

These boots are made for walkin' — and for puddles. Seriously, how adorable are they? Rain or shine, I think you'll rock these babies, because they're comfortable and totally on trend with the animal print.

Scorpio: A Cosmetics Case

Go ahead and get yourself dolled up. You tend to be the secretive type, which means people have no idea how much you love eclectic accessories and snazzy trinkets, so you have to get it for yourself.

Sagittarius: A Belt Bag

You're an adventurous person, so you need a bag that is light, yet can go with anything. That's why this sassy belt bag instantly reminded me of you. Plus, everything Rebecca Minkoff is totally fabulous.

Capricorn: Headphones

Drown out all the chaos that surrounds you with these noise-canceling headphones. They're perfect for your Saturnian all-nighters and workaholic ways. You can even meditate with these when you're stressing or feeling overworked.

Aquarius: Sunglasses

You're so rad. I'd typically go down the techie route for you, but I figured with 2020 upon us, it's time for a little change. Although, check out the neon vibes. You'll totally stand out in these.

Pisces: A Sound Bar

Close your eyes and get lost in your imagination. Like a true child of Neptune, you have a fondness for the arts, especially movies and music. It's almost like this sound bar is calling your name.