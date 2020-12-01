Even if you aren't an avid follower of astrology, an inconvenient event or downright frustrating situation is enough to leave you wondering if Mercury is retrograde. After all, a retrograde can cause miscommunications, resurrect your exes, create unnecessary drama, and so much more, because the list of retrograde-related horrors is truly endless. However, if you are someone who religiously reads their horoscope and is constantly keeping up with everything happening in astrology, then the fact that a new month is about to begin is probably prompting you to look up what planets are retrograde December 2020.

Before we get into all of that, let's talk about what a retrograde actually is. This is when a planet undergoes "apparent retrograde motion" and appears to roll backward in its orbit from your perspective here on Earth. If you were looking at a planetary retrograde through an astrological chart, you would see the planet suddenly stall and then retrace its steps through the zodiac. Sometimes, a planet can drift so far backwards while retrograde that it can even reenter the zodiac sign it was previously in. How's that for traveling back in time?

This is why planetary retrogrades tend to bring up issues from your past, such as an ex you never truly got closure from or a project you abandoned at work. At the end of the day, the past is going to catch up with you, and a planet stationing retrograde is the ideal cosmic climate for that to happen. However, retrogrades aren't inherently difficult and each retrograde is not cut from the same cloth. In fact, some retrogrades are even enjoyable and beneficial experiences. Sometimes, a planet stationing retrograde can even be thought of as a "break" from the usual drama of said planet.

I know this is a lot of information to take in all at once, so let's get to the real reason you came here:

Only Two Planets Will Be Retrograde In December 2020

Shutterstock

You're in luck, because there will only be two planetary retrogrades in December 2020. And no, these retrogrades won't involve any of the inner planets (meaning Mercury, Venus, or Mars), which are the only retrogrades you really need to worry about anyway.

This December, it's Chiron and Uranus that will be retrograde. Because Chiron and Uranus are both outer planets, they station retrograde for longer periods of time and the effects of which aren't as noticeable on a daily basis. However, you might start to see the impact of these retrogrades as you watch the months pass by and observe the way these retrogrades have changed you over time.

Chiron Retrograde: July 11 to Dec. 15

Chiron — which is technically an asteroid — is known as "the wounded healer" in astrology. In your natal chart, Chiron governs over the wound that you've been carrying since you were born and your lifelong attempts to heal that wound. This wound can be an insecurity, a trauma, or an overall sense of unease. However, because you have such a close and personal relationship with this wound, it makes you the ultimate healer in this area of life. When Chiron is retrograde, it's the perfect opportunity to do a deep dive into healing and releasing the wounds that you're currently carrying. This retrograde started on July 11 and will come to an end on Dec. 15.

Uranus Retrograde: Aug. 15 to Jan. 14, 2021

Uranus, on the other hand, is a planet that rules over individuality, eccentricity, and a willingness to embrace sudden change. This planet has been retrograde since Aug. 15 and will station direct on Jan. 14, 2021. While retrograde, Uranus has been turning its energy inward and inspiring you to own your most authentic and unique self. Discard your need for approval and fitting in, because Uranus wants you to stand out. You might find that you're feeling more prone to evoking change in your life during this time as well.

However, just because there are only two retrogrades in December 2020 doesn't mean you're in the clear from all the drama. You still have a solar eclipse on Dec. 14 to deal with, and on Dec. 21, a majorly intense and significant transit known as The Great Conjunction will take place. The cosmos may be giving you a break on the retrogrades, but don't get too comfortable. A new beginning is on the way.