June has been a pretty traumatic month for breakfast lovers everywhere, courtesy of IHOP's totally unexpected rebranding to "IHOb" and the addition of Steakburgers to their menu. Now that the dust has settled and the flapjack chain revealed that their name change is only temporary (yes, you can still enjoy your go-to short stack), diners have started looking into what kind of burgers are at IHOP. No matter your mood, they've got an Ultimate Steakburger for everyone. Hint: You're definitely going to want to get IHOP's custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon on top.

Post #BurgerGate, people are starting to realize that IHOP's changes aren't quite as earth-shattering as they first seemed. For one, their famed hot cakes aren't going anywhere, so there's no need to start a Change.org petition. IHOP also confirmed to Elite Daily that their much-hyped moniker change is a temporary publicity push, so IHOb's days are numbered. The change that's sticking around? Seven new Ultimate Steakburgers, all of which actually sound pretty good.

According to a press release, dinners can keep things simple at IHOP by trying the Classic Steakburger, or the Classic with bacon. Per IHOP, all burgers start out as "100 percent USDA choice, Black Angus ground beef that is smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and flavor before being topped with premium ingredients and sandwiched between a buttered and grilled Brioche bun." After that, the real fun is experimenting with the ingredients, and IHOP has a burger for everyone. While the Classic is topped with gooey American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, their so-called Steakburger sauce and — if you're so inclined — thick slabs of custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, the Mega Monster takes things up a notch with two patties and the addition of white cheddar cheese. It's the perfect choice if you're starving, and don't care who knows it.

If you're looking for more of a kick in flavor, the Cowboy BBQ features layers of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato all smothered in tangy Barbecue sauce. Two extra-crispy onion rings are just the icing on the cake. Meanwhile, the Jalapeño Kick is a spice lover's dream with heaps of sautéed jalapeños, Serrano peppers, and onion. The burger is also topped with IHOP's custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, as well as Pepper-Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and — wait for it — jalapeño mayo. A Mushroom and Swiss Steakburger is creamy comfort on a patty, with a medley of sautéed mushrooms and onions layered with Swiss cheese and creamy mayo.

Maybe — just maybe — this post-IHOPocalyptic world isn't so bad after all. The chain is even offering diners a breakfast-inspired Burger to make the switch a little easier for us to stomach, and it sounds amazing AF. The Big Brunch Steakburger is topped with a runny fried egg, American cheese, crispy potatoes, and plenty of bacon, because IHOP knows that breakfast really is the best meal of the day.

While it's tempting to stick to your tried and true favorites the next time you go to IHOP, the pancake gods are giving us all an extra incentive to give their new Steakburgers a twirl. For a limited time, Customers can score an Ultimate Steakburger, unlimited fries, and a drink for $6.99, so your wallet and your stomach is going to be happy.

I never thought I would be saying this, but could even more burger varieties be in IHOP's future? Considering that the the chain will be attempting to court lunchtime customers from burger heavyweights, I feel like IHOP could really set itself apart by following the lead of Shake Shack and offering a veggie burger option, or, at the very least, a portobello burger. Just food for thought.