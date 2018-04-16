Seeing as though I am very much here for any and all food news, I'm happy to share that Shake Shack has announced a new item joining their menu — and vegetarians will be especially pleased to hear about this tasty addition. If you're already a loyal fan of the fast casual burger joint, then get ready to switch up your regular order to try their latest offering. Once you know how to get Shake Shack's new veggie burger, you might just go meat-free more often than you'd expect.

The new burger is aptly called the Veggie Shack, according to Forbes, and you can try one for yourself at select U.S. Shake Shack locations this month. All you need to do to get your hands on this house-made veggie burger is download the Shack App, and then you can order the Veggie Shack exclusively in-app beginning April 19 through April 23. The Shake Shack locations offering the Veggie Shack include three New York City restaurants (Midtown East, Upper East Side, and Astor Place), two Los Angeles locations (West Hollywood and Glendale), and The Domain in Austin, Texas.

If you're not all about that tech life, you can also enjoy a Veggie Shack when it hits restaurant menus on April 24 as a test item for the previously mentioned locations.

For those of you lucky enough to be near one of the test locations, here's what you can expect to taste from this newcomer to the menu. The new Veggie Shack is described as a vegan patty made with a combination of black beans, brown rice, and roasted beets. The meatless middle is then topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, vegan mustard mayo, and it's all perfectly sandwiched between a potato roll. It's the perfect vegetarian option to complement the other veggie option that's already on the menu: the 'Shroom Burger.

Vegan Shake Shack fans can slightly alter the Veggie Shack to meet their animal product-free diet when they ask for no cheese and switch out the potato roll for a gluten-free bun (or lettuce wrap), since the regular bun contains dairy, per Brit + Co. No matter how you choose to enjoy this test item, you'll be tasting the product of eight months' worth of testing and tinkering with the recipe.

As of now, there is no set date for an end to the Veggie Shack, but it's best to make sure you get to a participating Shake Shack location soon in order to taste what the Veggie Shack is all about.

While I have your mind on all things burgers, you might also be interested in a new condiment that is primed to hit U.S. grocery store shelves. Heinz Mayochup has been the latest hot topic amongst condiment aficionados, and Heinz let the people decide whether or not this pre-made mixture of Heinz Mayonnaise and Heinz Ketchup would be available in the United States (it's already available in the Middle Eastern Gulf States). On April 11, Heinz created a Twitter poll on their account, and the brand promised "mayochup" would head to the states if it got over 500,000 "yes" votes.

Well, it looks like sauce-loving Americans voted in favor of the "mayochup," because Heinz tweeted on Monday, April 16 that the Heinz Mayochup received enough "yes" votes to bring it to the United States. Heinz also revealed in the tweet that it's up to you to help name the new product, and you can add your suggestion on their Twitter page.

With the arrival of the Veggie Shack and the news that Heinz Mayochup is due to arrive stateside, it looks like your burger choices are endless. All that's left to do now is hope for a Veggie Shack-"mayochup" mashup (hey, a girl can dream). Fingers crossed!