TikTok is putting an even bigger spotlight on its most popular TikTokers. If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a pro TikToker or have wanted to hear more about what the journey to being a hit creator on the app looks like, then you need to know about TikTok's For You Podcast. The app's first-ever official podcast is here, and it's set to feature TikTokers like Frankie Jonas.

TikTok announced its new For You Podcast on Thursday, Jan. 28. Dedicated to showcasing the popular TikTokers, the podcast features Brittany Tomlinson (@brittany-broski) as the host and will air every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on @TikTok's Live. If you aren't able to catch the live stream, you can also find the new podcast episodes on third-party streaming apps every Thursday, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

The For You Podcast will cover topics like how TikTokers first started on the app to how they grew into being a creator, their favorite locations to film, and even fun facts like what their respective fanbases calls themselves. Some TikTokers scheduled to join the podcast soon are Boman Martinez-Reid (@bomanizer) and Jason Rodelo (@jasonrodelo).

Brittany Tomlinson, aka Brittany Broski, aka Kombucha Girl, also announced her excitement about hosting the podcast in a TikTok she shared on Jan. 28.

The first episode of the podcast, which featured TikToker Frankie Jonas (aka the "Bonus Jonus" who isn't in the band) already aired on Jan. 28 on @TikTok's live stream. In it, they discussed possible names for his fans, where Tomlinson put forth the options of "Frarmy" and "Frankenators," but Jonas seems set with "The Cult of Frankie Jonas." If you missed out, you can find it on Spotify and Apple Podcasts to hear the whole convo.

The news of the podcast comes on the heels of TikTok's freshly launched Creator Portal and #TikTokTutorials, which break down the basics of how to use the app, grow engagement, and more, and also features top TikTokers who offer advice for aspiring creators.

The best way to make sure you catch the next episode of TikTok's For Your Podcast is to follow the official TikTok account and set your alarm for 8:30 p.m. ET. The next episode airs on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and will feature LGBTQ+ TikToker Boman Martinez-Reid to kick off Black History Month.