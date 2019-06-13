I guess this political-entertainment friendship is sticking around. On Thursday, June 13, President Donald Trump announced a series of actions that his administration is taking on prison reform, with a little bit of help from none other than Kim Kardashian. So, what is second chance hiring and re-entry? The actions are intended to help formerly incarcerated people make their way back into society after serving their sentence.

In his remarks, the president announced a number of actions to support the administration's intent to encourage businesses to expand "second-chance" hiring practices for formerly incarcerated people. The actions included encouraging businesses to hire the formerly incarcerated to help them re-integrate into the workforce following their time in prison, as well as initiatives to help them overcome obstacles like lack of transportation. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's questions about details of the initiative.

Trump also acknowledged Kardashian herself, sitting in the front row, and her efforts on prison reform. Kardashian, along with Trump's son-in-law Kushner, had advocated for the the First Step Act, criminal justice reform legislation which was signed into law in December 2018. Among other things, the legislation retroactively eliminated the disparity in crack and cocaine sentences, eased requirements for mandatory minimum sentencing, and made it easier for prisoners to reduce their sentences for good behavior. "Jared and Ivanka were incredible and they really pushed it," the president said. "And I think they were being pushed a little also by Kim Kardashian. So thank you, Kim," he said.

Kardashian herself also took the podium and spoke to announce a ride share partnership to help formerly incarcerated people find and keep employment, noting that a lack of transportation can stand in the way of re-integrating into society. "People want to work," she said at the event. "So I'm happy to announce we have a new ride share program, where formerly incarcerated people will be granted gift cards that they can use to go to job interviews."

The White House on YouTube

Kardashian also paid tribute to the woman who got her interested in criminal justice reform in the first place: Alice Marie Johnson, who was given a life sentence for a nonviolent drug crime. Johnson was granted clemency by Trump in June 2018 after a White House visit from Kardashian. "I pled the case of Alice Johnson, who the president granted clemency to," she said. "After that I really spent so much time going to different prisons, because I really had no connection to anyone on the inside. I really felt for me like I am at the place in my life where I really wanted to make a difference and do the right thing." Kardashian has since begun studying law.

More to come...