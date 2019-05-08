My goodness. The day is finally here. It seems like just yesterday I was furiously Googling "Meghan Markle scenes in Suits" to educate myself on who the new woman in Prince Harry's life was. Today, Meghan Markle is the Duchess of Sussex and brand new mother to a sweet little baby. Her son was born into one of the most specific lifestyles out there, and he doesn't even know it. On May 6, Meghan and Harry finally welcomed their first child to the royal palace, and of course everyone is wondering — What is Meghan Markle's baby's name? Are you ready for this? It's amazing.

It's Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan and Harry announced the news with a black-and-white photo posted to their new Sussex Royal Instagram account. The caption read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion." How adorable, and still very regal!

It feels like Meghan was pregnant for years and simultaneously, her pregnancy took no time at all. Her and Prince Harry's incredible wedding took place in May 2018 just six months after the public found out they were engaged. While Meghan's relationship with her relatives back in the states has been tumultuous, her new life in the royal family seems to finally be ebbing and flowing with ease, especially now, thanks to the arrival of Archie.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not for nothing, it's a great time for Meghan and Harry to have kids considering Prince William and Kate Middleton's babies are very young, too. Prince Louis arrived just before Archie's parents tied the knot, which makes him the perfect playmate for him. The odds of these two babies being paired together at "the kids table" for the rest of their lives is extremely high. And, just above them on the family tree is Princess Charlotte, 3, and of course, Prince George, 5. Christmas mornings are becoming more and more special with each passing year (and new baby)!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Personally, I hate the idea of timing out your children so that they can hang out with your relatives' children, but given the circumstances, it can't hurt. I suspect when you're a literal toddler in the royal family it's helpful to have other like-minded toddlers running around. I like to imagine Archie, Louis, Charlotte, and George rolling their eyes at the dinner table while their great grandmother, the literal Queen, tells a story for the millionth time. Plus, Archie is in a similar sweet spot to his father in terms of royal lineage. The odds of him becoming king are very, very limited given the family tree, which means they get all the perks of being a royal and none of the pressure of having to run a country one day. (I assume. Let's be real, who actually knows what it's like to be anyone in that family?)

Mostly, the world is just so happy to have you, Archie. Your parents are pretty badass and your life is about to get very, very big. Hang on tight and try to enjoy the ride!