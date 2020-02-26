It sucks being all dressed up with nowhere to go. But do you know what sucks worse? Getting all dressed up with the intention of going somewhere, only to have your date cancel at the last minute. If this has ever happened to you, then I'm sorry to say you've been subject to a dating trend called glamboozling. Glamboozling means that you've blown out your hair, given yourself a mani, and even spent 30 minutes perfecting your winged eyeliner only for your date to send a text saying, "Sry. Can't make it tonight." And honestly, I can think of few things worse than wasting a great cat eye because of an unreliable date.

According to Plenty of Fish, a staggering 58% of singles have been glamboozled. As Anita Chlipala, licensed marriage and family therapist, previously told Elite Daily, canceling plans on the day of should only be done if you have a really valid excuse — and if you don't have one, then your date deserves more notice. "[You] should have a good reason to cancel a date last-minute, because otherwise, that's just rude and inconsiderate," she said. And not only does flaking on a date pose an inconvenience — it's also a terrible waste of makeup.

Luckily, if you want to avoid being glamboozled, there are a few signs that indicate your date is likely to cancel. According to Julia Armet, Head of Matchmaking at Tawkify, if your date has already postponed your meet-up once, there's a good chance they'll do it again. "Avoidant types have trouble solidifying plans," Armet previously told Elite Daily. "Interestingly, you'll also see the same 'postponement' mentality in people who have commitment issues. That can emerge deeper into relationships. Odds would say for these types: they'll flake on you." So basically, you shouldn't get dressed up in your best outfit if the person taking you out has asked for a rain check in the past.

Another sign your date is probably going to flake: They're difficult to get a hold of the day of the date. If you haven't heard from them at least an hour before your date, then you might want to wait before curling your eyelashes. And if you want to make sure you're not stood up, Armet suggested texting or calling your date ahead of time to make sure they're still on board.

Of course, the reason glamboozling stings so bad doesn't just have to do with wasting a good hair day. As Dr. Alexandra Solomon, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Northwestern University, previously told Elite Daily, when a date cancels on you, it can ignite feelings of vulnerability, whether it's your first date or your 100th date with someone. You might feel as though your date doesn't value your time or prioritize your relationship, no matter how serious that relationship may be, and that's not a great feeling.

My advice: If you're glamboozled, find an opportunity to show off your outfit anyway. Rather than sulking, the best way to beat this dating trend is to call up a friend and make other plans. You can't always prevent a date from being canceled last minute, but you can decide how you're going to react.

