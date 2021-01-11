If you've ever felt torn between which snack to grab when you're perusing aisles on your grocery run, there's a new product that'll make your decision so much easier. Cheetos, maker of your fave OG cheesy snack, just dropped a new Crunch Pop Mix to help you kick off the new year with a combo of flavors. If you're wondering what Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is, it includes two fan-favorite snacks in one.

Cheetos unveiled the new Crunch Pop Mix on Monday, Jan. 11. The product features a mix of classic Cheetos Crunchy and Cheetos Popcorn, which you might remember from their debut in this MC Hammer commercial during Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020. This new snack, the Crunch Pop Mix, perfectly combines the OG crunchy Cheetos with the new kid on the block for an infusion of cheesy flavors.

When you're on a snack run, you'll want to look out for the special Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix bags, which read "2 Favorites Together" and feature Chester Cheetah, holding the mix. You can pick up Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix in a 7-ounce bag for $3.99 and a 2.25-ounce bag for $1.89 retailers nationwide beginning the week of Jan. 11.

The release of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix isn't the first time the brand has brought together two iconic bites. Cheetos brought the classic snacks into mealtime for a limited time in 2020 with Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese, which featured flavors from Chester’s Top-Secret Seasoning and "macaroni" curly corkscrew pasta noodles inspired by Chester Cheetah's tail. If the Crunch Pop mix has you craving more Cheetos meal infusions, check out the Cheetos cookbook and PepsiCo Foods North America recipe hub, MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com.

Courtesy of Cheetos

