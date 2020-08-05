Get ready to dive into a bowl of mac and cheese that tastes like your go-to crunchy snack. Seriously, Cheetos-flavored macaroni and cheese is totally a thing a now, and you can get some so soon. Here's what you need to know about the new offering, especially where to buy new Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese so you can stock up for all the snack-inspired lunches.

Cheetos announced the big news on Thursday, Aug. 5, and according to the press release, Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese available in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot, and Cheesy Jalapeño. So in addition to the OG cheesy flavor, there are two pretty spicy options if you're in the mood to turn up the heat. A Cheetos-flavored noodle dish sounds intriguing in theory, but here's how it actually come all together: The flavors come from Chester’s Top-Secret Seasoning modeled after the flavor it was inspired by, and it gets the "macaroni" part from curly corkscrew pasta noodles inspired by Chester Cheetah's tail.

You can buy the new offerings exclusively at Walmart stores, on the Walmart Website, or online through Cheetos' website beginning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese will be available in 5.6-ounce or 5.9-ounce boxes as well as 2.11-ounce or 2.32-ounce single serve cups — the weight of each flavor varies due to the seasoning. Both the cups and boxes will sell for 98 cents a piece.

These new offerings will also roll out to other chains in January 2021, so if you don't find it right away, you can always look again in the new year. Luckily, you don't have to worry about hoarding boxes, because the cheesy pasta is a permanent addition.

