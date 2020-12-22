It wasn't just Tayshia Adams who fell for Brendan Morais on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. From the start, is was clear the handsome 30-year-old was a frontrunner. After leaving during the emotional Dec. 21 episode, Brendan seems to be doing OK after Tayshia's Bachelorette season, which is hopefully a relief for fans who were shook by his exit.

At the start of Season 16, it looked like Brendan and Tayshia were all but a done deal. While he was originally brought on for Clare (remember when she was the Bachelorette?), he quickly bonded with Tayshia once she became the lead. On their first night together, Tayshia and Brendan connected immediately, chatting over his love of turtlenecks. It was clear he made a great impression since he was awarded Tayshia's first 1-on-1 of the season, during which they bonded over their past relationships (both Tayshia and Brendan have gotten married and divorced). Since then, viewers everywhere had a feeling the couple would be endgame. Sadly for everyone, that apparently isn't the case.

After Tayshia and Brendan's Fantasy Suite date, it was obvious he was feeling the pressure to commit to her. The couple looked at engagement rings together, which didn't bode well for the anxiety he was experiencing surrounding getting married again. During the dinner portion, he told her there was a big part of him still broken that still needs time to heal, and he chose to self-eliminate.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While his time on The Bachelorette (and with Tayshia) appears to be over, it looks like Brendan is staying busy. One peek at his Instagram shows he's been spending time with family, enjoying the great outdoors, and posting professional modeling photos. The Massachusetts native is repped by two different odeling agencies, NEMG and Maggie Agency, and he also works for his family's roofing business, so he has plenty to distract him from the nationally telivised breakup.

Unfortunately for any fans hoping for a reconciliation, there aren't any obvious signs pointing to Tayshia and Brendan reuniting. They don't currently follow each other on social media. Here’s hoping they both find what they’re looking for, whether or not that means they’re a part of each other’s lives in the future.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette concludes on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.