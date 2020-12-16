It's almost the end of Tayshia Adams' time as the Bachelorette, which means it's almost time for her to hand out her final rose. Brendan Morais has been a frontrunner on Tayshia's season from the moment he received the first 1-on-1 date with her, so eyes have been on him for a while. These tweets about Brendan and his family on his Bachelorette hometown date show he's still a fan-fave.

Tayshia and Brendan have very similar relationship histories, which is one of the reasons they connected so well early on. Both Tayshia and Brendan have been married before and went through divorces, so they're able to empathize easily with each other. But, the fact that Brendan has been married before is also the reason he was a little nervous to introduce Tayshia to his family and to entertain the prospect of getting engaged again.

But before Brendan and Tayshia got into any serious conversations about marriage, it was time for some fun. Brendan set up a carnival for Tayshia, just like the ones he goes to in his small hometown of Milford, Massachusetts. Brendan's niece joined him and Tayshia for the fun and games, and Brendan even showed off some dance moves that got Twitter talking.

Then it was time to meet Brendan's brother and sister-in-law. Tayshia confessed they both had some nerves about introducing each other to their families, but Brendan's brother and sister-in-law reassured them. Brendan's brother told him that from his perspective, "there's definitely a connection there" between Brendan and Tayshia. Then, his brother told Tayshia he could see Brendan being ready to marry Tayshia.

"It felt really good to hear Brendan's brother having a feeling Brendan and I would be a great match, because they know him better than anyone," Tayshia said to the camera. "That made me feel so good."

At the end of the date, Tayshia and Brendan had a hard time saying goodbye to each other, which is usually a pretty good sign for a relationship. In fact, Tayshia said, "I truly feel like Brendan could be my husband." It looks like Tayshia could end up spending a lot more time with Brendan's adorable family in the future.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.