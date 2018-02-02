Is it just me or is the universe is really testing us? It seems like the astronomical activity has been non-stop lately. Only a few days ago, there was an especially potent super blue blood moon, a combination of a blue moon, a blood moon, and a super moon that was seen for the first time in over 150 years. I'm still barely shaking off the effects. But I'd better get myself mentally and spiritually prepared all over again because the solar system is not resting for 2018. On Feb. 15, we've got more cosmic action lighting up in the sky, prompting me to want to discuss what is a partial solar eclipse, exactly?

I'm sure you recall 2017's extraordinary total solar eclipse that occurred on Aug. 21. With everyone and their mother donning those special eclipse goggles, the summer afternoon made especially eerie with the creeping darkness of the subdued sun, the impending warning not to look at the sun directly, and new agers going on and on about what the solar eclipse means for us astrologically, how could we forget? Well, you'll find that the upcoming partial solar eclipse will bring back all of those memories, however, it'll still be strikingly different.

Scientifically

For a solar eclipse to be considered "partial" instead of "total," the moon, sun, and Earth are aligned imperfectly rather than perfectly. Only part of the moon's shadow obscures the sun for us on Earth and from our perspective, it appears like someone has carved an ice cream scoop out of it.

If you live in the southern section of the Western Hemisphere, you're in luck if you plan on seeing what it'll look like. On Feb. 15, the partial solar eclipse will be appear most visibly to those watching from South America, namely Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay, according to Time and Date. It'll also show up for some locations in the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean, so if you're really desperate for some solar action, you'll probably need to acquire a boat and set sail for the sea. As for me in Los Angeles, I'll have to be watching the eclipse with you South Americans in spirit.

Astrologically

I'm sure you've also heard that eclipses, both lunar and solar, carry some pretty substantial meaning within the realm of astrology. While lunar eclipses (like the one that happened on Jan. 31 2018) provoke unexpected endings to major aspects of our lives, solar eclipses grant us with fresh beginnings. This one coming up on Feb. 15 happens to be in Aquarius, meaning that air sign Aquarius will affect you based on the dominant positions of the various planets in your natal chart and your zodiac signs.

According to renowned astrologer Susan Miller, lunar eclipses tend to be a more poignant, reflective time, since we'll each be closing the book on something in our lives that meant a lot to us. On the other hand, solar eclipses often infuse everything with positivity and optimism because we're embarking on a new adventure. For example, solar eclipses can mean the beginning of a new romantic relationship, starting a new job, moving into a new home, or even just a renewed sense of self. So if you're reeling from a breakup that happened over the super blue blood moon, being fired from your job, or any kind of heartbreaking ending to something in your life, this solar eclipse should really pump you up. It means that when one door closes, another one opens, and around Feb. 15, you're about to find out what's on the other side of this new door.

Miller also explains that the effects of the eclipse take a few weeks to sink in, so you shouldn't make any judgments just yet about what both the lunar eclipse on Jan. 31 and the solar eclipse on Feb. 15 have in store for you. Both are still working their starry magic. However, I'm sure you've felt the air shift in your life already.

I know that a Libra friend of mine and his roommates were evicted from their home around the super blue blood moon. Living in that home had been an endless spiral of stress and instability since they first moved in. However, he literally just acquired the lease to his own apartment, and it's the apartment of his dreams. Right now, he's excitedly planning what color he's going to paint the walls and what light fixture he'll hang in the living room. How's that for some solar eclipse hope? Keep that in mind if you happen to be mourning a loss of some sort right now. Something better is yet to come.