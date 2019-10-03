Just because the cameras stop rolling, it doesn't mean the drama stops in Bachelor Nation. In fact, some of the biggest feuds have happened after the final rose has been given out. This seems to be the case with one former Bachelorette and her (former) bestie. Fans are wondering, what happened between Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates? Rachel revealed some details about their falling out that has Bachelor Nation shook. Elite Daily has reached out to both Rachel and Raven for comment but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Rachel and Raven met when they were both contestants during Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017. Since then, it appears a pretty big wedge has grown between the two, as Rachel discussed on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 2. When a caller asked Rachel what happened between her and her "ex-friend Raven," Rachel grimaced at the question, and host Andy Cohen said this was the main thing fans wanted to know about Rachel.

Rachel said she promised she wouldn't reveal the details of the falling out, but it she alluded to it being a pretty big issue. "It was enough for me not to want to be friends with her," Rachel said. When Andy asked if she's still not friends with Raven, Rachel said, "No, and I never will be." It sounds like there was a pretty rough rift between the two.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

After Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Rachel went on to lead her own season of The Bachelorette. When her season began in 2017, Raven had nothing but glowing things to say about her. Raven even posted a super-supportive Instagram in honor of the start of Rachel's season and wrote:

There's a reason why we call her BIG RACH! SHE DOES BIG THINGS!!! @therachlindsay. My day one, my soul friend, my person!! Not only is she making history by being the first African American female to have a bachelor/ette lead BUT she is MORE than that!! To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach! I love you so much!! now go show America what they've been missing!!!! & bring home the Love of your Life!!!!!!

Raven appeared on Rachel's Instagram as recently as the summer of 2018, when the pair vacationed together in Bermuda, so their falling-out must have occurred fairly recently. Now, Rachel no longer follows Raven on Instagram. Additionally, Raven was notably missing from all the festivities surrounding Rachel's recent wedding to Bryan Abasolo in August 2019. Other Bachelor Nation alums were present, including other contestants from Nick's season, including Astrid Loch, Whitney Fransway, and Kristina Schulman.

Even though Rachel and Raven are no longer friends, Raven still has Rachel's season of The Bachelorette to thank for her love life. Raven is engaged to Adam Gottschalk, who she met during Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise after he appeared on Rachel's season of The Bachelorette. They haven't revealed any details about their wedding day yet, but it's a pretty safe guess to say Rachel probably won't be on the guest list.