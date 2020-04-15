Gossip Girl had "Manhattan's Elite," Riverdale boasts "The Serpents" and and now, Netflix's Outer Banks has "the Pogues." But what does the word mean, and how does the lingo fit into the streamer's new story? Get ready to add another term to your long list of TV-specific vocab words.

Basically, in the Outer Banks world (which is set in the barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina) there are two classes: the Kooks and the Pogues. John B., the suntanned leader of the Pogues, describes the southern side of the island as "the natural habitat of the Pogues," where the working class lives in small homes and "makes a living busing tables, washing yachts, running charters." They don't have much money, but the teens basically live a life of sun-drenched freedom.

The term "Pogue" is in reference to the word pogies, which is the nickname for the silver Menhaden fish. This small, smelly creature is generally unremarkable in looks and bad in taste, which is why it's most often used as bait. According to Outdoor Life, however, it's the most important fish in the sea.

Netflix

The pogies hold the marine ecosystem together by feeding the fish humans consume regularly. This is a nod to the essential work the Pogues of Outer Banks do to keep the town going, despite not receiving much respect.

On the other end of the island, "the rich side," John B. explains on the show, is where the Kooks live. The rival of the Pogues, the Kooks are the exact opposite of the scrappy teens. They have money, country club memberships, and yachts, and while this might be enough to make the Pogues not see eye-to-eye with them, it's the attitude of many Kooks that really sparks strain between the classes.

According to GQ, a Kook is "an individual with no understanding of the social and sartorial norms of surfing." In terms of the show, this make sense: The Pogues' rivals are the types of people who pose with expensive boards but never get their hair wet.

While both slang terms can be used derogatorily, on the show, Pogues and Kooks are pretty proud of their respective identities, for the most part. One thing is certain, though: The fight between the Pogues and the Kooks is one rivalry you don't want to get between — or you might, actually, after you see how hot the cast is.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.