Maybe you've been an avid Harry Potter fan since day one, or there's a chance that you somehow never picked up any of the seven books. Either way, you are most likely a little curious about the series' signature sip, Butterbeer (duh!), and to be honest, I hadn't tried it until I finally made my way to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando. If you have always wondered, "What does Butterbeer taste like?" Hang tight — I have all the answers for you.

You probably know Universal Orlando and Universal Studios in Hollywood, California both have Wizarding World of Harry Potter attractions, and there are several places you can go to get your Butterbeer fix. Since I visited Orlando, Florida for the opening of the new Hagrid ride in mid-June, I'll focus on the East Coast location. OK, now on to where you can snag your Butterbeer: In Hogsmeade at Island Adventure, you can head to Three Broomsticks, the Butterbeer Cart, Hog's Head Pub, or Snowman Butterbeer Cart, according to a Universal Studios representative. On the other hand, if you're roaming through Diagon Alley at Universal Studios, you can grab one from Leaky Cauldron, The Hopping Pot, or The Fountain of Fair Fortune. It costs $6.99 in a disposable cup or $12.99 in a souvenir cup.

The drink is a ubiquitous sip in the wizarding community, and once you find the perfect spot to buy one, you can choose between a regular cold pint or one that's blended with iced, which are both available year-round. You can also get it hot during the fall and winter months.

Naturally, I ended up going with the iced option every time, because Orlando is bloody hot in the summertime. According to seasoned Harry Potter World guests, however, each one taste pretty much the same, and it makes sense — according to a Universal Studios representative, the ingredients are pretty much identical across the board, blending flavors of shortbread and butterscotch (and the iced one just adds ice and a whipped topping!). In the end, though, all of them taste like different temperature variations of a super creamy butterscotch latte, minus the coffee.

Yep, you heard it from someone who just had my fair share of pints not too long ago, my dear muggles — the Butterbeer from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter tastes just like a slightly sweeter, coffee-less butterscotch latte. The regular one tastes like a somewhat cold butterscotch latte, the iced one tastes similar but has more texture, thanks to the ice chunks that give it a frappé affect, and, IMHO, the hot one tastes just like a Starbucks Christmas drink special.

So, base your Butterbeer decision solely on how you're feeling temperature-wise at that moment in time. The Florida heat will probably persuade you to order an iced Butterbeer, but watch out for brain freezes — they're very powerful, and, unfortunately, I didn't know any spells to ward them off. "Accio brain melt," maybe?

If you don't have any floo powder to transport you to Universal Studios, there's a coffee shop in Pennsylvania and in New York City's East Village called Steamy Hallows, and it actually offers its own version of Butterbeer. Plus, it's topped with edible glitter, so make sure you snap a pic for the 'Gram.

Regardless of which Butterbeer variation you end up ordering, I can basically guarantee you won't be disappointed. It's super sweet, creamy, and delicious, and it will warm you up or cool you down, depending on which option you end up going with. Honestly, I could go for a cold pint right about now.