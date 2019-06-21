There is no such thing as a bad BTS song. It pains me to even write the words "bad" and "BTS" next to each other because everything the guys touch basically turns to gold. Actually, more like platinum. It's been two months since BTS released their album Map of the Soul Persona, but that doesn't mean the guys have stopped rolling out new music (seriously, do these guys ever rest?). In fact, for the past few weeks, the group has released sub-unit songs as part of their BTS World soundtrack. Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin released "Dream Glow" with Charli XCX on June 7, then V and J-Hope released "A Brand New Day" with Zara Larsson on June 14. Now, RM and Suga have released "All Night" with Juice WRLD. What do Suga and RM's "All Night" lyrics mean? Let's break it down.

It comes as no surprise to the BTS ARMY that the song has a super important message, similar to the group's previous releases for the BTS World soundtrack. Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin's "Dream Glow" with Charli XCX was all about chasing your dreams. Charli XCX revealed that the song was originally about love, but BTS changed the lyrics to coincide with their own personal message — one that fits the premises of their new game BTS World, which allows fans to act as BTS' managers and help them achieve their dreams of becoming superstars. V and J-Hope's "A Brand New Day" with Zara Larsson also had an inspiring message, as it talked about how each day was a new beginning and a day closer to achieving one's dreams.

RM and Suga's "All Night" with Juice WRLD is also super inspiring, since it starts out with RM and Suga rapping about achieving their dreams. But things take a sexy AF turn when Juice WRLD comes in and starts rapping about a special someone he loves.

According to fan account @choi_bts2, here's what the lyrics to "All Night" mean in full:

RM

I kick out the door, yeah, I kick out the door / Go grab the mic and I let out the sore / This my fan-mail wanna give out my heart / This an archive I just record the flow / Come to my studio magic happens / Two step chillin' this feels classic / Ain't no job with no stress no pressin / So baby let's go seatbelts are fastened

Like Firefly flashin' lights / Scraping along is flashin' nights / We should be painful can't get it free / We will smile as time goes on but just run / first until you can see something / It's OK, I know how hard I worked / We keep ridin' the whole night hold on tight

We keep all the party in this room all night / We don't wanna put it on the brake hold tight

SUGA

Keep going until sun will rise all nighthawk Inspiration / Wait for me I'll grab you, all mine

JUICE WRLD

All Night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night / All Night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night (x2)

SUGA

I still have a Dream / I'm still at the studio / Ask the people in the street who is the best singer / Grammy is so closed / This is for real / The purse pride on TV is just cute now / Sometimes l feel like all this is just a dream

The darkness is quite deep before the sunrise / You need to know the fact that / Sometimes, the jealousy and attacking are much more than the footprints of the people who were walking / Earlier on the road you've walked / Now choice Is your charge! / What you gonna do?

JUICE WRLD

Aye she calls me charming / need an army / Marching for your love / I'm a sergeant / I'm not from this planet / a martian / For you I go the hardest / Can't stop when you get me started / You gonna make me park the Ashton Martin / Tints on the windows / I don't do no talking

Oh girl I told you from the go / I need you to stay with me / loyally and faithfully / Ever so gracefully touching my soul / I know that you pray for me / Try make a way for me / Girl you know / I'm a always hold you close / Never let go nope you / Never let go uh ug of you

All or nothing / for ya love / I'm a risk it all / If it's not your name coming up on my phone / I won't pick up the call / Not at all / Love the way you take it off / On my rocket you taking off / Yeah we den got love involved, love involved

We keep all the party in this room all night / We don't wanna put it on the brake hold tight

RM

Keep going until sun will rise all nighthawk Inspiration! / Wait for me l'll grab you! all mine / We keep all the party in this room all night / We don't wanna put it on the brake hold tight

SUGA

Keep going until sun will rise all nighthawk Inspiration! / Wait for me l'll grab you! all mine

JUICE WRLD

All Night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night / All Night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night, all night (x2)

I honestly can't express how much I love BTS. So many of their songs have important messages in them, and it's just one of the reasons why the ARMY loves them so much.

Now that you know the lyrics to RM and Suga's new song, you should listen to the track on Spotify.

The BTS World mobile game releases worldwide on June 26. These sub-unit songs have made me so hype for the game's release. I can't wait!