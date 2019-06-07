Each member of BTS — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook — has a distinct voice, so whenever one of them releases a solo song, fans get really excited to see the member showcase his own talent and musical style. Fans also get excited whenever the members break into sub-units, which allow a few members at a time to blend their unique vocals together to create something entirely new. BTS sub-units don't come around that often, so whenever they do, fans savor every minute of it. In BTS' album Map of the Soul: Persona, there was only one sub-unit for the song "Jamais Vu," which included two vocalists of BTS, Jin and Jungkook, and rapper J-Hope. Now, BTS has come out with another sub-unit, this time featuring three vocalists: Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin, What do Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin's "Dream Glow" lyrics mean? Let's see shall we?

Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin's new song is a surprise collaboration with Charli XCX and it's for BTS' new mobile game called "BTS World." The app, which will be free to download for both iOS and Android devices, will be released in the U.S. on June 25, but worldwide on June 26. I know, that's so soon! The basic premise of BTS World is that fans will be able to play as BTS' manager and help them rise to fame. Sounds interesting, right? The game will also come with 10,000 exclusive photos and 100 new video clips of BTS. The app is a huge deal among fans and to top it off, BTS World will have its own soundtrack, with one song being "Dream Glow." Fans caught a snippet of the soundtrack in the teaser below, which was released on June 4.

BTS WORLD Official on YouTube

Fans can hear the full version of "Dream Glow" now, a dreamy meeting of synthy vibes with JinJiKook's silky smooth vocals and a touch of Charli XCX!

The track is all about realizing one's dreams, which is the perfect message for a game like BTS World. It's sung partly in English by Charli XCX and Jungkook while Jimin and Jin hold down the Korean lyrics.

Thanks to international fans on social media, English-speaking ARMYs can be in on the song's entire message. According to fan account @Cafe_ARMY, here's what the lyrics to "Dream Glow" mean in full:

Here are the lyrics of the new song:

I spend my whole life following the night time / Can't see the stop sign what you gonna say (Hey) / Wandering quietly right into my dreams / It’s all that I see what you gonna say (Hey)

Always feeling something bigger something real wild / Keep on shining make it brighter than a spotlight (Hey hey)

Sometimes I stop and stare / Follow my dreams right there / Dream glow (Hey hey) / Sometimes my dreams come true / Sometimes they turn to blue / Dream glow (Hey hey)

The kind boys who were sold to be easy to bring up / The scraped knees that they used to hide / My constellation is a fragment of the sun / A brilliant blackout, a dance of the shadows

I feel the undying light inside my heart / I cannot lose to someone I have never defeated / The future that shined in a momentary pause, will glow / My dream will stay here / I will not give up, you'll glow

I spread my shaking wings in the dark night

Keep on shining make it brighter than a spotlight (Hey hey)

Sometimes I stop and stare / Follow my dreams right there / Dream glow (Hey hey) / Sometimes my dreams come true / Sometimes they turn to blue / Dream glow (Hey hey)

My dream will stay here / I will not give up, dream glow

Now that I know the lyrics, I'm that much more excited to play BTS World. Can June 25 please come sooner?