Are you ready, ARMY? Because I've got some pretty big news to share. You know how BTS has a new mobile game in the works that will feature 10,000 exclusive brand new photos and 100 new video clips of the boys? Well, we now have a drop date — and it's sooner than you think. So when does BTS World come out? It will be released on June 26 worldwide (June 25 in the U.S.), you guys! June 25! And, like, how are any of us suppose to concentrate on anything else in the meantime?

It was on May 10 that BTS first released a teaser recruiting managers for the game, which will have story-based simulations that will allow players to interact with the band members and help manage them as they rise to become the worldwide phenoms they are today. Because the game is set back in 2012 when BTS as we now know them doesn't exist yet! Pretty freaking cool. I seriously can't wait to check this thing out!

Anyhoo, BTS hit up their official Twitter account on June 4 to share the news of the official management game drop date with fans.

"BTS World global release on June 26," the tweet read. "Hey! Manager! June 26 is your first day on the job!"

There was also a link to pre-register, which you should probably go do ASAP.

Wondering how the game is gonna work?

According to a BTS World press release, "Players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game. Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way, and players will be able to interact virtually with BTS in the game through a 1:1 interactive system."

Meanwhile, in a second tweet, BTS World Official released another teaser that revealed the first soundtrack will feature sub-unit songs sung by Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook. Yesssss! And get this: the soundtrack will drop in advance of the game on Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. KST.

Take a look:

It's like surprise after surprise with these guys and ARMY is loving it!

Check out some of these tweets:

"We're getting a JINMINKOOK subunit for the OST of BTS World," wrote one Twitter user. "How am I going to survive that?!?!?!"

"Jin, Jimin, Jungkook I'm not ready," tweeted a second ARMY.

And from a third Twitter user: "JINMINKOOK subunit for BTS World let's gooooooooo."

Let's take a look at a few more tweets because ARMY is just so excited:

Same.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, BTS World will be free to download and play. You can actually check out a playable mini-game demo of BTS World over on the pre-registration site now. You'll also find a game introduction and a sneak peek of the cool mobile function that will let you virtually interact with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Dreams do come true, ARMY! So what are you waiting for? Go check out all this amazing stuff now!