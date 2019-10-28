What Do Monsta X's "Follow" Lyrics Mean? They'll Sweep You Away

It's a good day for Monbebes because Monsta X has made a comeback and it's their best one yet, IMO. Monsta X's Follow: Find You mini-album follows a monsta (get it?) set of releases this month from the K-Pop group. The septet dropped their single "Someone's Someone" on Oct. 4, and then dropped "Find You" a week ahead of the album's release. Now, Monsta X and Monbebes are focusing on the group's new single, "Follow." Since "Follow" is the title track, it's especially important that all you Monbebes read up on the song's lyrics. What do Monsta X's "Follow" lyrics mean? You need to read the translation because the lyrics are so deep, y'all.

Since both the "Follow" and "Find You" tracks are in Monsta X's new album name, Monbebes were really curious to hear the songs. "Find You" is a beautiful ballad with lyrics about feeling lonely while simultaneously feeling hopeful that you and your special someone will be able to meet again someday. Monsta X's "Find You" music video gave some insight into the lyrics with its dramatic storyline in which Hyungwon became separated from his members.

Sure enough, now that "Follow" is here, I can confirm the song is one heck of a tune. It has a similar theme to "Find You," as it's all about reuniting with someone you lost. To find out what the song is all about, you can read the "Follow" lyrics below via LyricsKpop.

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low-low-low-low

Follow-low-low Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low-low-low-low

FIRE

Can’t you feel this familiar unfamiliar air

In just a moment, we missed each other vaguely

We crossed and missed each other’s path

why do we keep going further apart

Let’s go I believe this feeling, more than ever

Let’s go I didn’t dream, because you’re not here

Spinning again and again, we’ll eventually meet again

That day when the moon overlapped with the sun, like a lie

You follow I’ll throw it to you

Follow I need you to come

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low-low-low-low

You follow-low-low

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low-low-low-low

Dash dash run boldly I’m a gentleman

Dash dash look at my face

You’re caught by magic

I feel good if I die young cuz you are ma killer

No back off back off pull pull me

Start, to my heart

Pull the trigger

Let’s go I believe this feeling, whatever people said

Let’s go because all of these coincidences point to you

Spinning again and again, we’ll eventually meet again

That day when the moon overlapped with the sun, like a lie

You follow I’ll throw it to you

Follow I need you to come

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low-low-low-low

You follow-low-low

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low-low-low-low

I need you to come and follow

Trembling feelings come rushing into me right now ay aay

Run. We know us

Wherever we go we ain’t get low

Because we know everything else

We have unconsciously felt the halo

We met because it was inevitable

We don’t need to hide it no no

We’ll recognize each other

So follow me

Our relationship connects two dots

Beyond time and space

In this scene called eternity

I’ll go pick you up

Tiki-taka, we do it straight

Tiki-taka our own game

Tiki-taka uh ah

Tiki-taka

Tiki-taka taka hoo

Even after spinning endlessly it’ll be you again

I’ll overlap with you again, like a lie

You follow

Want you want me

I’ll throw it to you

Follow

Want you want me

I need you to come

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low-low-low-low

You follow-low-low

Follow-low-low

Follow-low-low-low-low-low

Don’t go further away again

Nananana nananana

nanananananananana

Nananana nananana

nanananananananana

You can also see the lyrics visualized through Monsta X's new music video for "Follow."