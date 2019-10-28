What Do Monsta X's "Follow" Lyrics Mean? They'll Sweep You Away
It's a good day for Monbebes because Monsta X has made a comeback and it's their best one yet, IMO. Monsta X's Follow: Find You mini-album follows a monsta (get it?) set of releases this month from the K-Pop group. The septet dropped their single "Someone's Someone" on Oct. 4, and then dropped "Find You" a week ahead of the album's release. Now, Monsta X and Monbebes are focusing on the group's new single, "Follow." Since "Follow" is the title track, it's especially important that all you Monbebes read up on the song's lyrics. What do Monsta X's "Follow" lyrics mean? You need to read the translation because the lyrics are so deep, y'all.
Since both the "Follow" and "Find You" tracks are in Monsta X's new album name, Monbebes were really curious to hear the songs. "Find You" is a beautiful ballad with lyrics about feeling lonely while simultaneously feeling hopeful that you and your special someone will be able to meet again someday. Monsta X's "Find You" music video gave some insight into the lyrics with its dramatic storyline in which Hyungwon became separated from his members.
Sure enough, now that "Follow" is here, I can confirm the song is one heck of a tune. It has a similar theme to "Find You," as it's all about reuniting with someone you lost. To find out what the song is all about, you can read the "Follow" lyrics below via LyricsKpop.
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low-low-low-low
Follow-low-low Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low-low-low-low
FIRE
Can’t you feel this familiar unfamiliar air
In just a moment, we missed each other vaguely
We crossed and missed each other’s path
why do we keep going further apart
Let’s go I believe this feeling, more than ever
Let’s go I didn’t dream, because you’re not here
Spinning again and again, we’ll eventually meet again
That day when the moon overlapped with the sun, like a lie
You follow I’ll throw it to you
Follow I need you to come
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low-low-low-low
You follow-low-low
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low-low-low-low
Dash dash run boldly I’m a gentleman
Dash dash look at my face
You’re caught by magic
I feel good if I die young cuz you are ma killer
No back off back off pull pull me
Start, to my heart
Pull the trigger
Let’s go I believe this feeling, whatever people said
Let’s go because all of these coincidences point to you
Spinning again and again, we’ll eventually meet again
That day when the moon overlapped with the sun, like a lie
You follow I’ll throw it to you
Follow I need you to come
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low-low-low-low
You follow-low-low
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low-low-low-low
I need you to come and follow
Trembling feelings come rushing into me right now ay aay
Run. We know us
Wherever we go we ain’t get low
Because we know everything else
We have unconsciously felt the halo
We met because it was inevitable
We don’t need to hide it no no
We’ll recognize each other
So follow me
Our relationship connects two dots
Beyond time and space
In this scene called eternity
I’ll go pick you up
Tiki-taka, we do it straight
Tiki-taka our own game
Tiki-taka uh ah
Tiki-taka
Tiki-taka taka hoo
Even after spinning endlessly it’ll be you again
I’ll overlap with you again, like a lie
You follow
Want you want me
I’ll throw it to you
Follow
Want you want me
I need you to come
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low-low-low-low
You follow-low-low
Follow-low-low
Follow-low-low-low-low-low
Don’t go further away again
Nananana nananana
nanananananananana
Nananana nananana
nanananananananana
You can also see the lyrics visualized through Monsta X's new music video for "Follow."