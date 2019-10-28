Monsta X's "Follow" Video Is An Epic Adventure From Start To Finish

Three music videos in one month? Monbebes are being fed so well with content, because Monsta X has been dropping music left and right all month long and now they're back with more. Following the release of the group's English-language single "Someone's Someone," as well as their emotional track "Find You," Monsta X just dropped their mini-album Follow: Find You, along with the music video for the title track "Follow." Monbebes are loving Monsta X's "Follow" music video and I know you'll love it, too.

Monsta X has been taking the world by storm this year. To give you an idea of how high their star has risen, Monsta X has performed on talk shows such as the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and at events like the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour. Their latest mini-album, Follow: Find You, proves they have no plans of slowing down any time soon. The mini-album has eight songs: "Find You," "Follow," "Monsta Truck," "U R," "Disaster," "Burn It Up," "Mirror," and "See You Again."

Ahead of the album's release, Monsta X released their "Find You" music video on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The video was tragic, as Monsta X's Hyungwon played a character whose parents get into a fatal car accident. Hyungwon couldn't accept his parents' deaths, so he went back in time and tried to save them, but in doing so, he seemingly got caught in a time loop and became separated from his Monsta X members (hence, the whole "Find You" theme).

You can watch the "Find You" music video below.

Knowing the "Follow" music video was up next, Monbebes wondered if the video would continue the storyline from "Follow." Now that the video is out, fans will be happy to know the "Follow" music video does continue the story, but more subtly.

On the surface, the "Follow" music video is like any other Monsta X video: it's filled with energetic choreography and beautiful visuals accompanying an absolute banger of a track. There's no denying the music video is epic from start to finish. Each shot is beautifully captured in vivid, hypersaturated color and, as always, Monbebes have found small clues in the new music video that could possibly mean something bigger in the group's time-traveling narrative.

For starters, Monsta X literally has a clock in their music video, which seems like an obvious reference to their "Find You" video.

The video also seems to focus on Hyungwon again. In one scene, it even looks like Hyungwon has a halo around him, which could mean he's really important to the storyline.

Monbebes went even deeper into their theories on Twitter. Here are just a few of those theories:

Sounds interesting, and to catch all the references, you need to watch Monsta X's "Follow" music video in full:

I know Monbebes will be replaying the music video to find every clue possible, and TBH, I'll be doing the same!