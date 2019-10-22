Monsta X's "Find You" Music Video Is Honestly Hard To Watch

Monsta X is releasing single after single and Monbebes are so here for it. Just weeks after Monsta X released their English-language track "Someone's Someone" on Oct. 4, the septet is back with "Find You" and they even shared a music video for their new single. The release comes just days before Monsta X is set to drop their mini-album Follow: Find You on Oct. 28. Usually, in typical K-Pop fashion, groups will release a new single, music video, and album on the same day (it's overwhelming, and amazing at the same time), but this time around, Monsta X decided to release their single and MV before their album. Let me tell you, Monsta X's "Find You" music video is hard to watch and will totally make you shed a few tears.

Monsta X — made of Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. — dropped the first teaser for their "Find You" music video on Thursday, Oct. 10. Although it was only 47-seconds long, the teaser was enough to send Monebebes into a puddle of tears because it involved Monsta X's Hyungwon getting into a car accident and going to the emergency room. While he was injured, images of all the Monsta X members being happy with each other played out in Hyungwon's mind.

You can watch the "Find You" music video teaser below.

starshipTV on YouTube

All in all, the clip teased one heck of a dramatic music video for "Find You" and that's exactly what fans got when the official music video dropped on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The "Find You" music video started very much like how the teaser did. Hyungwon got into a car crash, but then it transitioned into what he was doing just hours before the crash happened. He was at the arcade having a fun time with the rest of Monsta X. His parents then picked him up and while driving back home, that's when he and his parents got into a car accident.

In the next scene, Hyungwon wakes up in the hospital to find his members surrounding him. It's implied that his parents passed away due to their injures, and that's when Hyungwon decided to go back in time to prevent the accident from happening.

Sadly, he wasn't able to fix what happened, and it's also implied that he got lost somewhere in the timeline and he's now separated from his members. Clips from Monsta X's “Dramarama," “Destroyer," “Shoot Out," and “Alligator” music videos are shown, which could mean the story in the "Find You" music video is somehow connected to those music videos.

The "Find You" music video is super intense and you need to watch if for yourself to see just how dramatic it is.

starshipTV on YouTube

Because of the whole going-back-in-time narrative, Monbebes have taken to Twitter to share their theories about what the music video could possibly mean.

Whatever these details represent, one thing is for sure: the "Find You" music video is devastating. Hopefully, Monsta X's Follow: Find You mini-album will shed some light on this story. Oct. 28 can't come soon enough for Monbebes!