A new BTS single is officially here! On Friday, April 2, the septet dropped "Film Out," which will be part of their next Japanese album BTS, The Best. They shared a sneak peek of the song in a March 25 video teaser, and ever since, fans have had the catchy "La la la la la la" melody stuck in their heads. Now, ARMYs can rejoice because the full track is out and it's so dreamy. Fans asking what BTS' "Film Out" lyrics mean in English won't be surprised to hear they carry a deep message.

The group's BTS, The Best album will be their fifth Japanese-language album. The last time BTS dropped a Japanese record was in July 2020 with Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey. Although BTS, The Best won't be out until Wednesday, June 16, BTS released the album's lead single, "Film Out," early because, as of April 2, fans can hear it in the Japanese movie SIGNAL The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit, which is currently in theaters.

ARMYs got a preview of the song in BTS' March 25 video teaser. Besides being excited to hear the full track, fans couldn't wait to see the full "Film Out" music video because the clip seemingly made so many references toward the group's "Fake Love" music video.

Now that "Film Out" has finally arrived, ARMYs are loving the emotional story the song tells. It's about a past relationship that the boys remember fondly, but that person has slipped away and they now long for the times they spent together. According to the Japan Times, the characters in SIGNAL grieve over their lost love ones, so the "Film Out" lyrics definitely align with the plots in the film.

"It’s talking about someone who is there but at the same time isn’t, someone who was there. Someone they lost but still haven’t let them go bc they still live inside them, like the heart projecting something that’s not longer there but unable to accept it. The feeling of missing," Twitter user @hani_paradise7 wrote about the emotional lyrics.

Check out the video below and you'll understand what they're talking about.

Check out the lyrics to "Film Out" in English below. Trust me, they'll make you weep.

Jungkook

You, in my imagination

Are so vivid

Jimin

As if you are right there

But I reach out my hand

And you suddenly disappear

Jungkook

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

V

Gazing at them projected across the room

I feel you with every burst of pain

All

Oooooh, La la la la la la, La la la la la la, La la la la la la

Oooooh, La la la la la la, La la la la la la, La la la la la la

RM

Decay too far gone absorbing no light or water

Sealing my wounded heart with a rootless, leafless vow

glasses placed side by side, their role

Never fulfilled, ah, just as they were

Since you last touched them

Jin

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Jungkook

Gazing at them projected across the room

I feel you with every burst of pain

Suga

Don’t have to be right

Just wanted you to stay the way you are

Kind hearted, always smiling, but

J-Hope

If tears can be measured, it took this long but

I’ve barely made it by your side

Jungkook

and found you

V

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Jimin

Gazing at them projected across the room

I fall asleep with you vivid in my arms

Jungkook

The words you whisper, the resonance

Wander aimlessly around the room

Jimin

The fragrance I smell, the warmth I feel

As long as it lasts, as long as it lasts

Jin

You, in my imagination

Are so vivid

V

As if you are right there

But I reach out my hand

And you suddenly disappear