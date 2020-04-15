The rumors that Apple would release a new, more affordable iPhone have been officially confirmed. On Wednesday, April 15, Apple announced the new iPhone SE. If you're wondering what colors the new 2020 iPhone SE comes in, you're in for some classic options.

The latest release is selling for a starting price of $399, making Apple's new iPhone SE the cheapest option in the iPhone family. The stand-out features include the A13 Bionic chip, as well as Portrait Mode and Smart HDR photos. But the color choices are some familiar classics from Apple, including three sleek options: black, white, and red.

The second generation iPhone SE takes inspiration from the first iPhone SE in design, price, performance, as well as the color options. You can get the iPhone SE on pre-order for a starting price of $399 beginning on Friday, April 17 in the three classic colors — black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. All three colors are familiar favorites from Apple. For each sale of the PRODUCT(RED) color, Apple will donate a portion of the proceeds to the COVID-19 Response, a timely redirect from the usual the Global Fund for AIDS.

Customers who pre-order the iPhone SE may start receiving the phone as early as Friday, April 24. The pricing varies depending on how much internal memory you choose. The 64GB iPhone SE will sell for $399, while the 128 GB and the 256GB will be priced at $449 and $549, respectively. Each SE will come with EarPods with lightning connector and include top-notch features for a smaller cost.

The 4.7-inch Retina HD display and the home button with Touch ID is a nod the recently retired iPhone 8. Throwback features aside, though, the new iPhone SE has some of the latest and greatest elements from Apple, including the same A13 Bionic chip that was introduced with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The A13 is currently the fastest chip of its kind.

Apple says the camera on the new SE the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, with a 12-megapixel Wide camera and Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting effects, and Depth Control. The camera also includes Apple's Smart HDR, which gives a more realistic look to photos and intelligently re-lights subjects in frame. The SE also has QuickTake video features, which allow you to record videos without switching out of Photo mode, as well as boasting up to 4K video capture with its rear camera. So despite it's small size and single-camera, you can get some high-tier photography out of the latest iPhone model.

Courtesy of Apple

You'll also get Apple's top iOS 13 features with the new SE, including the acclaimed Dark Mode, important security features like Touch ID and its Secure Enclave protect for fingerprint data, and fast-charging. The new iPhone supports fast-charging capabilities for up to 50 precent charge in as little as 30 minutes. In addition, although it isn't clear how much battery life will differ from smaller iPhone models of the past, such as the iPhone 8 and first gen SE, the latest iPhone SE's battery life should be greater with the efficiency of the A13 Bionic chip.

The new iPhone SE is launching pre-sales on Friday, April 17 at 5 a.m. PT, a surprise release date for the latest addition to its lineup of iPhones. To get yours, mark your calendar and get ready to test out all the powerful features in a smaller, more afforable smartphone.

