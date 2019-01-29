Gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated and racking up some serious Insta-cred, Camille Kostek is a New England native with a totally banging career. A former New England Patriots cheerleader, Kostek recently became a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She's hard working, quick-witted and goal oriented. But what is Camille Kostek like as a partner, based on her zodiac sign? I thought you'd never ask!

Also, worthwhile to mention: Kostek confirmed her romance with Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski in a 2018 interview with Sports Illustrated. The steamy couple has reportedly been romantically linked since 2015. But what is the cheerleader-turned-model like as a partner? I set out to ask a couple of astrologists this very question.

Born on Feb. 19, some may consider Kostek on the Aquarius/Pisces cusp, but for astrologer Lisa Stardust, Queen CK is strictly a sensitive Pisces. "Cusps don’t exist. A Pisces born Feb. 19, is born at a critical degree and embodies all of Pisces energies to the max," Stardust tells Elite Daily. "This means they are creative, inventive, and imaginative. They are very sensitive and affectionate. In love, they are the dreamiest — they are Venus exalted."

With Venus, the planet of love and beauty exalted, Kostek is likely to be dreamy, romantic, and really into being in love. The 12th and last sign of the zodiac, Pisces is symbolized by a fish and is an emotional water sign. "Pisces tends to be dreamers, falling in love with the notion of love rather than the person themselves," Stardust says. "However, they reside on intuition to help them navigate. They use their innate sensors to feel rather then logic." Using her intuition to guide her, Kostek probably goes with her gut, in life and in love.

But what is a dreamy Pisces like on the day-to-day? They're creative, snuggly, and like to keep it comfortable. "Pisces they are drawn to the cuddlier, dreamy aspect of their relationship, which may find them in bed all day cuddling or literally making art or protects," Stardust says. From her creativity to her keen eye, it's no wonder that Kostek's career in modeling has taken off. And when it comes to Zodiac compatibility with beau Taurus Gronkowski, the two couldn't ask for more. "Tauruses and Pisces are an ideal match — both talk about art and dream about love," Stardust says. Perhaps between gym workouts and green shakes, the sporty pair listen to opera and write each other love notes. Hey, we can dream about it.

And, for those of us (me) who do believe in the cusp, astrologer Cindy Mckean shares some insight. "Whether Camille is an Aquarius or Pisces, these two signs both enjoy their freedom," Mckean says. And how does Gronk factor in? "If Camille is a Pisces, they have much more likelihood for success in their relationship together," Mckean says. "If she's an Aquarius, Rob can improve the relationship by being a bit more liberal for a Taurus, while Camille, as an Aquarius should be more accepting of Rob's set ways."

No matter where you stand on the Zodiac-cusp debate, it's hard to dispute that Kostek probably makes an amazing partner. And while astrology may not have all the answers, here's hoping that many more strong independent woman with big careers find love, and hold space for creativity and affection in all that they do.