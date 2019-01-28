It’s always Super Bowl season when, suddenly, we all get very interested in the players. Some folks look at their stats and relevant sports related data. Sure, I get it, that's a big deal and all, but personality I am far more interested in the real questions like: Who are they dating? Take, for instance, Rob Gronkowski aka “Gronk,” tight end for the New England Patriots. Is he or isn’t he dating cheerleader-turned-model Camille Kostek? The answer is... unclear. One thing that is, though, is that if they are, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek’s astrological compatibility is fire. So, while she has said they are a couple and TMZ disputed they’re in a relationship ”100 percent," the stars say that if they ever get on the same page about their relationship status, they could they have a excellent shot at having an epic romance.

Gronkowski was born May 14 under the astrological sign of Taurus. Kostek's birthday is February 19, which means her sign is Pisces. Right away, it becomes clear why these two are so drawn to each other. These are both deeply emotional signs with traditional ideas about romance. They are both nesters who want to be madly in love and settle down, so together they have a real chance of making that come true. Here is what else we can divine about how these two would fare in a relationship, based on the compatibility of their zodiac signs.

Taurus and Pisces share the same values in relationships. Taurus and Pisces are two signs that share a lot of common values, but are just different enough to balance one another out. The result is a pair of signs that are highly compatible as lovers and companions. Both signs lead with open hearts and seek security and comfort in a relationship. Dreamy, idealistic Pisces keeps things fresh and interesting for Taurus, who can occasionally slip into a rut, where grounded Taurus offers true security for Pieces, who wears their heart on their sleeve and are all-too-often hurt by other, less ethical signs than Taurus. The bottom line is that these two signs are on the same page when it comes to matters of the heart, commitment, and their desire for a true long-term connection.

Taurus and Pisces have an instinctive ability to communicate. Healthy communication is rarely a problem with these two signs, because they just have an innate ability to “get” one another and to just be in harmony. Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet associated with intuition, so they have natural gift for empathy and understanding what their partner is feeling and anticipating what they need. However, rarely are they able to find a partner that reciprocate. That said, in a Venus-ruled earth sign like Taurus, Pisces has finally met their match. Taurus is very connected to their emotions, and with that comes empathy. Plus, their warm hearted and generous nature allows them to really be supportive and open minded Pisces romantic heart. Theirs can be a powerful love match that feels like it’s happening on a spiritual level.