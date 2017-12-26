What 2018 Has In Store For You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Is it just me, or does the coming of this particular new year seem even more intense and loaded than past years? Could it be because 2017 consisted of one wrecking ball right after the other, and we're just hoping against hope that 2018 is just a tad lighter and easier on us all? Whatever the case may be, if you, like me, are anxious to find out what 2018 has in store for you, I'm here to help interpret the coming year, according to the masters of the zodiac. The planets are moving, my friends, and we are moving with them.

For one thing, the planet Saturn has officially moved into the constellation Capricorn for the next two and a half years or so. As astrologer Chani Nicholas wisely notes,

In astrology, the signs are the style in which a planet expresses itself.

When a planet is in one of its own signs it operates with un-compromised strength.

Specifically, Capricorn is a sign that gets the damn thing done, so to speak.

And as for the planet Saturn, it "rules" or symbolizes limitations, restrictions, and brings us back down to Earth to really fulfill some of our obligations and purposes in life. Even if that seems a little daunting, remember that it's always healthy to be looking ahead with the intention of mental and spiritual growth. It's all about becoming the best version of yourself that you can possibly be.

And whether or not you're onboard with the zodiac, think about approaching your astrological forecast as anything other than future predictions. Think of it more like an approach to self-knowledge, a kind of map that might help cultivate an awareness or identification with certain aspects of your personality, and connect the movements of your life with something much larger: namely, the rhythms of the universe.

Personally, I'm here for any new lens that gestures toward personal insight and tools that might help me heal old emotional wounds, change unhealthy patterns, take chances, or even just appreciate a job well done.

Again, this is all to be taken as it applies to you. None of it is gospel, but rather, a simple form of guidance. As the popular astrological guru Susan Miller told Vanity Fair, “I’ve spent my whole life showing people what astrology can do." She added, "I’m not a fortune-teller. The most misunderstood quality about astrology is that there’s predestination involved—there’s none.”

So let this serve simply as a helping hand as we approach a year of hard work, change, and a little growing up. Here's what 2018 has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign.

Aquarius, It's All About Personal Growth In 2018 You are growing this year, dear Aquarius, but it might be on a small, personal, private scale. While you tend toward being aloof at times and disconnected from others on a deep emotional level, you're coming to a point in 2018 where you're ready to change some of that. And again, these changes could be on a really small scale: the shifting of daily habits, your effort to keep in touch more with your siblings, or starting a dream journal that you use in the mornings as a way of getting in touch with your inner life. It's all good, and you should be proud of the steps you're taking toward change, no matter how small.

For Geminis, The New Year Holds Revelations About Healthy Communication Whether you have a friend who sometimes seems like more than a friend, (wink, wink), or a parent who is still seriously overbearing, this coming year is all about clarifying your relationships and setting healthy boundaries. Gemini, you might not realize it, but you have a unique ability to allow for emotionally complicated relationships in your life. But that can get in your way sometimes, and it can absolutely get a little confusing and murky. Since you tend toward indecision, 2018 will very much be about clarifying both your internal and external boundaries, finding out what feels good to you and what simply doesn't, and allowing that to be your guide throughout the year. Clearly communicating what you want is the first step to actually getting it.

Make Way For Hard Work, Aries Whether it's your career, a burgeoning hobby, or work of the spiritual or emotional variety, make space for it, Aries — lots of space. You have the tendency to let your impatience get the better of you, but when it comes to the important stuff, you need to simply slow your roll. Let this coming year be about work — whatever work you know deep down you want and need to do. Approach it slowly and steadily; resist the urge to rush yourself. That really is the pace that wins the race. Be sure to prepare for a roadblock in your hard work in the spring, beginning around late March and going into mid-April of 2018, as this will be when Mercury is in retrograde in your sign. While it's a time that affects everyone, it'll likely impact you a bit more, so ease up on any practical ventures at that time. As much as Mercury retrograde likes to wreak havoc on all our lives, think of that period as a nice time to reflect, plan ahead, and go easy.

Taurus, Let Your Dreams Guide You Giphy Maybe you've had a dreamy vision for your life, Taurus, one that seems too big or too good to bring into reality. Because of that, you might have a habit of shutting yourself off to new possibilities. Trust me, you stubborn bull, you really can achieve anything you put your mind to, once you accept and have faith in the fact that it's actually possible. So tell your doubt to take a damn seat for once. Make a freakin' vision board, or simply share with a trusted friend some of your goals, so you can actually visualize what you want or hear yourself say it all out loud. This year is about opening your heart, working hard, and accepting that your life is worth living the way you have always dreamed of living it. Look forward to the new moon on May 15, which will be a particularly ideal time for growth and rebirth.

Leo, Keep Your Eyes On The Prize Giphy Leo, sometimes you feel like you've been working as hard as you possibly can for as long as you can even remember. Unfortunately, that probably won't let up too much while Saturn is ruling the sky for the next couple years. Just make sure that what you're working for is something you are 100 percent invested in, because all that hard work is only worth it if you have, at the very least, a general clarity around what it is you're working toward. And once you do have clarity of purpose, banish doubt from the equation with daily affirmations. Enjoy yourself as you find out again and again that the process is the reward. And between July 25 and Aug. 18, you've got some Mercury in retrograde right in your sign, which means you'll want to take a healthy step back from big actions or purchases during that time, and focus on relaxation and self-care instead.

Yes, Virgo, Just Rip Off The Damn Band-Aid OK, nobody likes doing things that are hard or difficult, but that doesn't mean you can just not do them at all. Change can be particularly scary and hard for a Virgo, especially considering how darn critical of yourself and others you can be. But Virgo, if it's time to quit your job, or move out of your apartment, or finally start up that exercise habit again because your muscles are aching, you just need to buckle down and freaking do it. Remember, Saturn in Capricorn is all about growing up, whether you feel like you're "ready" for that or not. Change is afoot, so remind yourself that these uncomfortable feelings are not going to last forever. A little discomfort now might mean a lot of reward in the long run.

Capricorn, It's On You To Make Your Dreams A Reality Giphy Saturn is in your sign, baby, which is bringing everything and more to the surface for you. Get excited, Capricorn! This is a time of change, maturing, growth, lessons, fun, the whole nine yards. Keep in mind though, Saturn can't do it all for you, so you will need to rise to the occasion and do the damn thing. No one is going to put in the work for you to cultivate the career, the relationships, and the spiritual foundations you desire for a fulfilling life. It's on you, Cap, but you've got the strength of the heavens at your back to support you.

Oh Sagittarius, You Know It's Soul-Searching Time Giphy For you, Sagittarius, 2018 is all about soul-searching and manifestation — which, in layman's terms, means it's about realizing what you want or need, braving the task headfirst, and putting in the work to make it happen. Saturn just left your sign, so you were pretty busy these last few years learning some difficult life lessons. Now, it's time to take what Saturn has taught you, and make some mindful decisions on how best to move forward. Maybe that seems daunting, but I believe in you, Sag. You've got this. From Nov. 16 to Dec. 6, Mercury in retrograde moves from your sign, Sagittarius, over into Scorpio. Keep your wits about you, and just stay put for a minute, OK?

Pisces, 2018 Is For Keeping Your Friends Close Pisces, dear, consider the relationships that really add positivity to your life. The new year isn't just a time to cleanse yourself of toxic connections (although that's always a good idea); it's also about strengthening and recognizing the kinds of relationships that support your overall well-being. Saturn wants you to be as strong as you can be, from the inside out. When feelings of insecurity creep up, thank them for reminding you why you don't need them anymore.

Scorpio, Consider What's Really Worth Your Time In 2018 The coming year is simply asking you to consider how you spend your time and precious energy, Scorpio. This might just serve as a reminder that being with the people you love is more important than working those extra hours at the office. Go where it's warm, and take notice of what ruins that positive energy for you. Embrace the good and reject the bad, in all facets of life. You've got a Mercury retrograde period headed toward your sign between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6, so use that time to take a breather and reflect, especially since that'll be right in the middle of the holiday season.

Libra, The Past Is In The Past Giphy Libra, you've learned so much from your past — so much so that it's sometimes haunted you. You've spent time coming to terms with how the past has imprinted itself on you, and what that means for the development of your character. So now, as the planets shift in 2018, this is a time for you to let go of what doesn't serve, and double down on what does. Doing so will help you feel lighter, both mentally and physically, and you'll be able to go deeper into your own life. Think of your arrival in the new year like a high school or college graduation: The world is your oyster, Libra. And when the first new moon of 2018 hits on Jan. 17, things might really start blooming. Above all, just make sure to keep looking forward while holding your life-long lessons close to your heart as you do so.